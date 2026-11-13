Sen. Chris Van Hollen speaks during the What's Next summit at Mission Ballroom on November 13, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.- Source: Getty © Getty Images

Sen. Chris Van Hollen speaks during the What's Next summit at Mission Ballroom on November 13, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.- Source: Getty

Mehdi Hasan weighed in on Sen. Chris Van Hollen's decision to challenge Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leadership. As Democrats prepare to choose their next Senate leader following their midterm victory, Schumer's reelection campaign is facing resistance from some fellow Democrats, as reported by CNN.

Amid growing skepticism over Schumer's leadership, Van Hollen announced his candidacy on Thursday during an appearance on MS NOW's The Briefing with Jen Psaki. Later in the day, Van Hollen confirmed it via an X post. He wrote that in the recent midterms, “Americans called on us” to work to “unrig an economy rigged” by “political corruption.” The Maryland Senator argued that achieving this goal required “new leadership.” He added:

"This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That's why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader."

Mehdi Hasan, who has long raised concerns about Schumer's leadership, reacted to Van Hollen's tweet, writing:

"Difficult to describe what a big deal this is. Let’s see what Senate Dems do now. The guy who helped shift public opinion, Democratic Party opinion, and Democratic votes in the Senate on everything from immigration to Gaza is taking on Schumer, who grassroots Dems reject."

Chris Van Hollen explains how his leadership would differ from Chuck Schumer's

Per a video shared by MS NOW on YouTube, during his interview with Jen Psaki, Sen. Van Hollen said he is planning to run for Majority Leader because it is “about answering the call of the American people.” He insisted that the major victory Democrats secured in the midterms was not only a “rejection” of President Trump and “his wars” but also a call to “reject the status quo.” When the host asked how he would be a different Majority Leader from Chuck Schumer, Van Hollen replied:

"I think there are a number of differences. One is, I believe that we should use our full power in the United States Senate to respond to the calls of the American people. So, for example, the war in Iran. This is an illegal and senseless war. I believe we need to end it now, immediately. We use all our power to do that. That means not one more penny spent on this war so that we can bring prices down right away."

Further in the interview, Van Hollen also said that a Majority Leader should not be involved in “picking sides” in open Democratic primaries. He also said that, in his view, the DSCC (Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee) should not accept money from AIPAC.

Following Van Hollen's announcement, Chuck Schumer reaffirmed his confidence in the support he has. Taking to X, the Senate Minority Leader wrote:

"I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people."

According to The Guardian, more than 50 young activists from the Sunrise Movement were arrested on Thursday after staging a demonstration at Schumer's office and urging him to step aside.