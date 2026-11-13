Donald Trump says he might use military action in Cuba before 2028 - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Donald Trump says he might use military action in Cuba before 2028 - Source: Getty

President Donald Trump has suggested that he could authorize military action against Cuba before 2028, saying he wants to address the country's communist government. During a Thursday interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, the president indicated that he would consider using military force to free the Caribbean nation and pointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a key figure in his administration's approach.

During Thursday's interview, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt asked Trump whether he would authorize military intervention to liberate Cuba. Hugh Hewitt asked:

"If freeing Cuba requires military force before you leave the office will you order that military force?"

Trump replied:

"I want to get Cuba done before I leave. Yeah, and we have a very good, talented guy for Cuba named Marco. His parents are from Cuba as you probably know and he would love to do that. So we are watching it very closely. It's doing very poorly. It's essentially a failed, you know place, nation, whatever you want to call it. It's failed"

Trump's earlier remarks on Cuba

In a post on X, Rubio urged those seeking positive change in Cuba to take the opportunity to bring about the changes they wanted "through a discrete partnership with the CIA." Trump has often mentioned Rubio's potential key role in tackling Cuba. At an event for the Conservative Political Action Conference at Mar-a-Lago last week, he said (via NBC News):

"'going to work on Cuba.' We’re going to drop him by parachute into Cuba"

In an unscheduled press briefing on Monday, Trump also spoke about Cuba, saying Cuba would "fall fairly soon." However, he went on to say in Thursday's interview that he was “watching it very closely” and that they're not doing well. He added that he would “certainly consider” military action, saying he wanted to help Cubans who had moved to the United States after being treated badly, NBC News reported.

Reports have previously indicated that the possibility of military action had become part of the administration's discussions. In May, Politico quoted a person familiar with White House deliberations who said the administration's outlook had shifted.

The initial expectation had been that increased sanctions enforcement, restrictions on fuel supplies to Cuba and US military successes in Venezuela and Iran would reportedly pressure the Cuban leadership into reaching an agreement. However, the situation had reportedly changed, with military intervention now being considered more seriously.

In May, NBC News reported that Trump had grown increasingly impatient with the Cuban government retaining power.

Earlier this year, the president mentioned he was interested in taking control of Cuba. In March, he told reporters at the White House that he expected to have the “honor” of taking the country 'in some form.' Cuba is facing a massive economic crisis, which has been made worse by US restrictions on fuel supplies and the disruption of Venezuelan oil deliveries.

Trump said:

"I do believe I’ll be ... having the honor of taking Cuba. That’s a big honor. Taking Cuba in some form. I mean, whether I free it, take it. Think I can do anything I want with it. You want to know the truth."

However, Trump's administration has been criticized for how it has handled other international conflicts. The war in Iran, which started in late February following a series of strikes by the US and Israel, has received backlash from both Democrats and Republicans. Vice President JD Vance has said that it was the "real reason" for the GOP's poor performance.

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