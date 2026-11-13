Zende - Source: CBS © https://www.cbs.com/shows/the_bold_and_the_beautiful/

Zende - Source: CBS

Zende Forrester Dominguez decided to leave Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful and join Hope Logan and Katie Logan at their new fashion house because he was frustrated with being overlooked and underappreciated by his own family, who valued everything else except real talent.

However, now that Zende has made the shift, he might come to realize that the grass is always greener on the other side, and Logan has its own share of problems that could leave him frustrated and wanting to quit.

Keep reading to find out more about Zende's fate on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Zende has an important realization to make on The Bold and the Beautiful

Zende's decision to leave Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful was not an impulsive one, per the episode recaps on Soaps.SheKnows. He had been tired of being underappreciated by his family and needed a place that would value his talent and give it the required tools to flourish. However, what he failed to realize was that the place he was expecting that from might also be treating him like a pawn.

Zende's reasons behind leaving Forrester Creations

Leaving Forrester Creations came from Zende's years of resentment and buildup after working alongside RJ, Eric, and Ridge. Before RJ arrived in town, Eric showered Zende with his mentorship and trained him as the next generation to take over the company.

However, as soon as RJ arrived, without any real talent in the field, Ridge and Eric would value him over Zende, who had years of experience and a natural talent for the field. He confronted Ridge about the same, claiming that Ridge and Eric treated anybody who was not in line for the "throne" like a nobody in the company. Nobody stood a chance before Steffy, RJ, or Ridge in the company, no matter their contribution.

Ridge only defended himself, and Eric's pleas for family loyalty stopped Zende on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, their decision to fire Dylan against his wishes was the final proof he needed to believe that he would never be respected there, and he needed to walk away.

Logan might not be the paradise Katie sold it to be

Katie understood Zende's frustration, having felt it herself, and offered him a position on The Bold and the Beautiful, which he then chose to take. However, the risk is imminent even now.

Katie is on a path of revenge against Forrester Creations and Brooke Logan. When Zende joined them, she used him as a pawn and sent out PR updates that put down Forrester Creations deliberately. This made it clear that she was out for blood. Now that Katie has found Brooke and Bill meeting behind her back, she will be even more enraged.

Even though Zende left Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, he doesn't have any ill will towards his family or their company. So, he might be shocked to see the moves that Katie makes next to target Forrester Creations and Brooke as well.

Keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out what happens next!