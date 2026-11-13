Avril Lavigne visits 'Hits 1' at the SiriusXM Studios on May 29, 2025 in New York City. Source: Getty Images. © Getty Images

Avril Lavigne visits 'Hits 1' at the SiriusXM Studios on May 29, 2025 in New York City. Source: Getty Images.

Avril Lavigne entered a new chapter in her life as she announced that she gave birth to her first baby, a girl. The Canadian singer surprised her fans on Friday, November 13, with this announcement on social media, which also prompted some queries about her current relationship and the paternity of the baby.

Lavigne made the announcement with an Instagram post that includes three pictures, one of which shows Lavigne and her boyfriend holding the hand of the newborn. In another picture, it is seen that Lavigne is holding her daughter, who is wearing a leopard print onesie and headband.

Another picture showed three pairs of Vans sneakers with the check pattern design, including one tiny pair which was put next to two adult pairs on a skateboard.

"Our Mini F——ing Princess has arrived," Avril Lavigne wrote on Instagram.

ABC News quoted a spokesperson for the singer saying that the birth was confirmed and that the singer has been spending some time with her family and still working on her next album.

There is no news of any other wedding for Avril Lavigne, and no confirmation has been made regarding the identity of the child’s father from either of them. Though the Instagram pictures show that besides her own hands, the hands of another person are also visible, she still hasn't shared the details of her relationship.

Has Avril Lavigne been married before?

The singer of the “Complicated” song has been twice married before. She got married to Deryck Whibley, the singer of Canadian rock band Sum 41 in 2006. They became engaged in 2005 and tied the knot in July of 2006 in Montecito, California. But Lavigne applied for divorce in October of 2009 citing irreconcilable differences.

Avril Lavigne subsequently got into a relationship with Chad Kroeger from the band Nickelback, whom she had collaborated with in making music. They got engaged in August 2012 and tied the knot in July 2013 in the South of France.

In September 2015, she made it known through her Instagram account that she was separating from him as they had many good times together. According to Page Six, before and after her second divorce, Lavigne dated various public figures, among whom were Brody Jenner, recording producer J.R. Rotem and billionaire Philip Sarofim.

Avril Lavigne also had a relationship with musician Mod Sun. They started dating in 2021 and got engaged in April 2022 in Paris when he proposed. But their engagement was called off in February 2023.

She later dated rapper Tyga, with whom she made several appearances in 2023. The couple split up after a period of around four months of dating. She has had previous relationships with guitar player Jesse Colburn and actor Wilmer Valderrama.