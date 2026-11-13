Cunk on Cinema (Image Via YouTube/ Netflix) © https://youtu.be/MAV4nDKZetY?si=hk4WhhVcmi_CN1G3

Cunk on Cinema (Image Via YouTube/ Netflix)

Diane Morgan is back as Philomena Cunk, and this time, she is ready to explore the history of movies in Cunk on Cinema. Created by Charlie Brooker, the British comedy series takes viewers through the world of filmmaking, from the invention of the camera to modern Hollywood, CGI, and artificial intelligence. The show brings back Cunk’s funny questions and unusual way of looking at things, while exploring how cinema has changed over the years.

Cunk on Cinema release schedule, runtime and streaming details

Cunk on Cinema premiered in the UK on November 12, 2026. The BBC released all three episodes together on BBC iPlayer at 6:00 a.m. UK time, while BBC Two started its weekly television broadcast on the same day at 10:00 p.m. Viewers outside the UK and Ireland, including those in India, will be able to watch the series on Netflix from November 15, 2026. Here is the release schedule for both platforms.

The series has three episodes, each running for around 30 minutes, making the total viewing time approximately 90 minutes. The BBC’s official announcement confirms the three-part format and weekly BBC Two schedule.

What happens in the three episodes of Cunk on Cinema?

The series follows Philomena Cunk as she tries to understand how movies began and how the film industry reached its current stage. Along the way, she speaks to people who work in cinema and asks them questions about some of the biggest changes in filmmaking. The three episodes cover different parts of film history, with the final chapter taking the story to modern Hollywood.

The series also features several well-known names from the film industry, including director Michael Bay, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, film magazine editor Isabel Stevens, and composer Daniel Pemberton. Their appearances add to Cunk’s journey through the history of movies.

Where was Cunk on Cinema filmed?

Los Angeles, California, is one of the main locations featured in the series. In the third episode, Philomena Cunk travels to LA to explore modern Hollywood and meet people connected to the film industry. She also looks at how artificial intelligence could change the future of movies.

However, there is no complete official list of the show’s production filming locations. Los Angeles is a confirmed on-screen location, but it would be incorrect to claim that the entire series was filmed there.

Cunk on Cinema is produced by Pacesetter Productions for the BBC, with Al Campbell directing the series. Charlie Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, Diane Morgan, and Sam Ward are the executive producers.