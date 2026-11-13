Bill and Ridge - Source: CBS © https://www.cbs.com/shows/the_bold_and_the_beautiful/

Bill and Ridge - Source: CBS

Bill and Brooke met behind Katie's back on The Bold and the Beautiful, and Katie completely lost her cool. She went off on them and took drastic steps. However, they were also meeting behind Ridge's back. So Brooke decided to tell her husband, and he reacted with rage and anger, just as Katie did.

However, Brooke was able to get some temporary relief by explaining that whatever she had done had been for the sake of Forrester Creations and that Bill's motive was also to improve Katie and her sisters' relationships. Ridge accepted her explanation for the moment but then left to confront Bill, making it clear the peace was only temporary, and the consequences were far from over.

Keep reading to find out more about what happened on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge's rage is far from over on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke explained herself to Ridge

Brooke approached Bill behind Ridge's back on The Bold and the Beautiful to get him to convince Katie to back off in the Logan vs. Forrester Creations feud. Bill responded and even approached Katie about it because he wanted to preserve her relationship with her sisters.

However, both of them forgot to account for the betrayal that Katie would feel when she learned that they had gone behind her back with each other yet again. When Ridge found out about everything, he was also enraged at Brooke for meeting Bill behind his back. He was also deeply unsettled to learn that his longtime rival was invited into their home.

Brooke explained that she did it for the sake of their company and that Bill wanted to help as well, for the sake of his family. The idea that she thought Bill wanted to help them was laughable to him, and he had zero trust in her belief that Bill was a family man who wanted to preserve his wife's relationship with her family.

Nonetheless, believing Brooke thought this was the truth, he accepted her explanation and had nothing else to say on the matter, but Bill was a different matter altogether.

Ridge's warning to Bill

Ridge has a deep-seated distrust of Bill, and he is convinced that Bill is the reason why Katie is so motivated to go after Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful. He was also convinced that Bill still had feelings for Brooke and was trying to use the situation to get close to her again. So, the idea that Bill wanted to help them save Forrester was a laughable idea to him.

Ridge then headed over to see Bill and to warn him to stay away from Brooke, making it clear that while he had accepted Brooke's explanation, he was still doubtful about Bill and convinced that the man was manipulating his wife into taking his help.

Bill has never been one to take orders, especially not from Ridge, of all people, so it was expected that their conversation would soon turn explosive, but even that didn't turn out as expected.

Keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out what happens next!