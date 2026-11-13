David Walliams attends the press night performance of "The Merchant of Venice 1936" at The Criterion Theatre on February 27, 2024 in London, England. Source: Getty Images. © Getty Images

David Walliams attends the press night performance of "The Merchant of Venice 1936" at The Criterion Theatre on February 27, 2024 in London, England. Source: Getty Images.

David Walliams, British comedian and children's author, is under criminal investigation in London for various sexual offenses following multiple complaints by individuals regarding his actions, reported the Metropolitan Police.

The police revealed that the investigations being conducted are distinct from those which have been uncovered recently by ITV News and The Guardian. They stated that they will conduct an examination of their findings to determine whether any additional sexual offenses had occurred.

This investigation comes after a joint three-year investigation by ITV News and The Guardian, which interviewed over 100 individuals. In these investigations, there were allegations against Walliams of using his fame to seduce teenage girls and young women, with some stating that they first met him when they were only 15.

One woman accused Walliams of sexually assaulting her when she was 15 at his home in London, and other women accused him of grooming them when they were still teenagers. These allegations have not yet been proved in any court of law.

As stated by Associated Press, the Metropolitan Police has reported receiving multiple claims of abuse after the media probe. Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney encouraged anyone who may have experienced a sexual offence to contact the authorities, regardless of when the alleged incident took place.

"We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offense to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened," Mike Cagney said.

David Walliams denies allegations as career faces professional consequences

The 55-year-old author denies the allegations. In an earlier statement released to ITV News and The Guardian, David Walliams said he was devastated that some women he had met during the past decade or two felt hurt or angry with him.

While David Walliams agreed fame comes with an imbalance of power, he denied the accusations he had used it against others. He added in his statement, "I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law." These accusations have had immediate repercussions on the career of the comedian.

He was fired by his talent agency after the initial reports were released, and the makers of the movie Fing!, which has been produced from his book for kids, have stated that he no longer has a cameo in it and that he won't be involved in any promotional activities. This has been confirmed by the UK distributor of the movie.

In addition, David Walliams was fired from his publisher HarperCollins earlier in 2025 over claims of sexual misconduct, which included complaints about his behavior toward his young female subordinates. The publishing house later confirmed that they would not be publishing any of his old books anymore.

He is popularly known for his role in the comedy show called Little Britain along with Matt Lucas. Moreover, he is a popular children’s author who has written a number of popular books, selling over 60 million books, according to his website. He was also a judge on Britain's Got Talent for over a decade until 2022.