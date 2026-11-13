Taylor and Deacon - Source: CBS © https://www.cbs.com/shows/the_bold_and_the_beautiful/

Taylor and Deacon - Source: CBS

Taylor and Deacon are surprisingly engaged on The Bold and the Beautiful. Taylor originally rejected Deacon's proposal and then did a complete 180 overnight after Steffy's surrogacy news and asked him to propose to her again.

When it comes to Deacon, it wouldn't be an out-of-the-box guess to assume that Sheila is responsible for things falling apart in his romantic relationships.

However, the series of events that have landed Deacon and Taylor engaged are suspicious enough to make it seem like they are already doomed, and Sheila might not even be the reason why things fall apart this time.

Keep reading to find out more about Taylor and Deacon's doomed engagement on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon and Taylor's compromised relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila Carter is the most obvious threat to Taylor Hayes and Deacon Sharpe's engagement on The Bold and the Beautiful, but the circumstances around the two of them are enough to leave fans less than enthusiastic about their engagement.

Taylor's history and her change of mind

When Deacon initially proposed to Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful, she rejected his proposal, claiming that they did not need to get married right now, and it was unnecessary for them. Deacon was heartbroken, but he agreed. The distance between them has been quietly growing since then.

When the spoilers for upcoming episodes on Soaps.SheKnows suggested that Taylor was about to make a big decision about her life, fans of the show were sure that she was going to break up with Deacon, kickstarting Deacon's involvement with Sheila again.

However, Taylor had a complete change of mind and instead asked Deacon to propose again. She explained that she'd only said no the first time because she wanted to put Steffy's wants and needs ahead of her own. But the fateful lunch and the surrogacy news served as a reveal that Steffy wasn't taking her mother into account for big decisions, so Taylor needed to take her life in her own hands as well.

In that moment on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor's decision to say yes to Deacon seemed more like an impulsive reaction rather than something that she had thought through.

Deacon's lingering ties to Sheila

Deacon, on the other hand, still has lingering ties to his ex-wife, Sheila Carter, on The Bold and the Beautiful. Despite the fact that Taylor had said no to Deacon's proposal, they were still together when Sheila flirted and then kissed him. So, Deacon letting himself enjoy the kiss and taking time before pushing her away was a betrayal to Taylor.

When Taylor accepted Deacon's proposal, he looked more conflicted than happy. Even when he informed Sheila about his engagement to Taylor, he looked and sounded like he was disappointed to be committed to Taylor. Sheila listed all the reasons why Deacon shouldn't be with Taylor and instead be with her, and Deacon had not one response to the contrary.

Taylor and Deacon's romance has a questionable foundation, and even though Sheila Carter is a threat to their relationship, the two of them seem to be doing enough to undermine it at the moment.

Keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out what happens!