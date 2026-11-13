Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO; VP Colette Kress placed as interim - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO; VP Colette Kress placed as interim - Source: Getty

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia's CEO after reports of extramarital affairs. The Guardian reported that the news was confirmed by Nvidia's board, which thanked Huang for his "profound" contributions to the tech company he co-founded. According to a new Bloomberg report, sources familiar with the situation said that Huang looked "broken" and "shattered," with his "usual take-charge energy gone." The report further suggests that he used phrases like "whatever" and "I don't care." He reportedly castigated himself as:

"I'm a piece of sh--"

Bloomberg reported that Huang doesn't "care" about what happens to him at this point. He said that at this point his main concern is his wife and not “ruining the lives” of the multiple women now romantically linked to him in the public imagination. In a White House Interview on Thursday, Donald Trump revealed that he had spoken to Huang. He said that Huang had expressed deep remorse for the harm the scandal had caused his family. Trump said:

"I spoke to him yesterday. He’s going through hell. What he feels most badly about is his wife and family. That’s what he told me. He called me.”

Trump also expressed hopes for Huang and said that he would eventually "end up on his feet."

Interim CEO Colette Kress addresses Nvidia's employees

Nvidia has appointed Colette Kress as interim CEO until the permanent successor is decided. The Hill reported that in her message to her staff, Colette reported that there will be a meeting on November 18, 2026, to determine the future course of action. She wrote in her message:

"I believe deeply in this company and in its future. More than anything, I believe in each of you, in our customers and partners and in the vital role we play every day in the global economy. The Board, Estaff and I recognize that this has been an extraordinarily difficult period and I want you to know how grateful we are for your resilience, professionalism and continued dedication. Thank you."

The long-time chief financial officer added:

"This company has achieved so much because of the work that all of you bring to it every single day. You are our greatest strength."

She concluded:

"We play a vital role in building the technology that is powering the Al revolution, and we have important work ahead of us. So let's move forward together, with the same determination and commitment that have always defined this company. Thank you for all you do."

Nvidia has also appointed longtime director Harvey C. Jones as its first board chair while it searches for Jensen's permanent successor.

Stay tuned for more updates on Primetimer.