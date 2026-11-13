Susan Watford: Source - Getty Images © Getty Images

Susan Watford: Source - Getty Images

Susan Watford was a mother of three who loved travelling and was described by her family as a funny, hardworking, and adventurous woman. She had left the Amish community at a young age and worked to support her children while pursuing her education. However, her life came to a tragic end aboard the MSC Seascape cruise ship on November 8, 2026. Her husband, Jason Watford, is now facing a federal murder charge in connection with her death. As per WUSA9, her family had raised concerns about the couple travelling together.

What are the recent developments in Susan Watford's case?

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Susan died from blunt force trauma and ruled her death a homicide. Jason Watford, 48, was arrested after the MSC Seascape returned to Galveston, Texas, following the incident.

He appeared in federal court on November 10, 2026, where a judge appointed Javier Martinez as his attorney. Prosecutors requested that he remain in custody while the case proceeds.

If convicted, Jason faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for November 16, 2026.

Susan Watford's relationship with Jason Watford

Susan and Jason Watford had reportedly been separated since 2024. Their separation followed Jason's arrest over an alleged assault at their home, according to information shared by her family and confirmed through Smith County jail records.

Despite their troubled relationship, Susan reportedly hoped that the cruise would help them decide whether they could repair their marriage or should move towards divorce.

Her adoptive mother, Dorothy Mast, said she was worried about Susan travelling with Jason and had personally asked her not to go. As per WUSA9, Mast recalled Susan telling her:

"I need to do it for me, Mama."

Mast also explained that Susan had viewed the trip as an opportunity to make a decision about their future together.

What happened to Susan Watford aboard the MSC Seascape?

According to the federal criminal complaint, Susan and Jason had an argument while having dinner aboard the MSC Seascape on November 8. The disagreement allegedly continued after they returned to their cabin.

Jason reportedly told FBI investigators that he struck Susan several times before choking her. The complaint stated that he applied pressure to her neck for around four to five minutes.

A housekeeper later arrived at their cabin to deliver towels and reportedly found Susan lying motionless on the floor. The housekeeper also noticed what appeared to be blood on Jason's hands and clothing.

The FBI subsequently investigated the incident and took Jason into custody after the ship returned to Galveston, Texas.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that Susan died from blunt force trauma and ruled her death a homicide.

What happened to Jason Watford after Susan's death?

Jason Watford, 48, was arrested and federally charged with murder in connection with his wife's death. He appeared in federal court in Galveston on November 10, 2026.

During the hearing, a judge explained the allegations against him and appointed Javier Martinez as his attorney. Prosecutors requested that he remain in custody while the case proceeds.

If convicted, Jason faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case remains under investigation, with a probable cause hearing scheduled for November 16, 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates.