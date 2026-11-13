Alina Habba, Attorney for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower on September 06, 2024 in New York City - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Alina Habba, Attorney for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower on September 06, 2024 in New York City - Source: Getty

Megyn Kelly has called out former Justice Department adviser Alina Habba, describing her as a "grifter from day one" who sought to attach herself to U.S. President Donald Trump and build a career through him.

Kelly made the remarks about Habba during the Wednesday, November 11, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, while discussing Habba's role as Trump's attorney in the case brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The journalist described Habba's performance as Trump's lawyer as unimpressive, adding that she had never been particularly impressed by her.

"Alina Habba tried that case for Trump. She was not impressive. I said this during the trial. I said, 'I was not impressed with Alina Habba.' I never have been. To me, I'm just going to be honest. She's seemed like a grifter from day one. I've seen her at a couple of events. Look, it's been my impression. She glommed onto Trump and tried to make herself a star," Kelly said.

Kelly also highlighted that Habba was "accused by Trump of doing something despicable" by allegedly “cozying up to some Venezuelan billionaire and effectively selling a pardon. Bribing, taking a bribe for a pardon.”

The comments appear to follow a recent New York Times report questioning Habba's high-paying job at a company set up by the daughter of Venezuelan billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini, as well as her subsequent dismissal from the firm.

Alina Habba’s link to Herrera Velutini explained

According to The New York Times and MS NOW, Herrera, who had been facing felony bribery and other charges in Puerto Rico, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor campaign finance violation in August 2025.

His daughter later established a Florida-based company called Concord Partners and hired Habba as its general counsel. The deal reportedly guaranteed Habba more than $50 million over four years, according to HuffPost.

After Habba joined the company on January 1, 2026, the president granted Herrera a full and unconditional presidential pardon. The reports also revealed that Herrera's daughter had donated $3.5 million to a super PAC associated with the president.

According to The New York Times, Habba was serving as acting US attorney in New Jersey when she signed the deal with the billionaire's family.

Although she was later removed from the position, she was appointed as a senior adviser to the attorney general, allowing her to remain within the Department of Justice.

Questioning the decision to hire Habba, Kelly wondered how a lawyer she considered unimpressive and relatively unknown ended up being appointed general counsel of a company established by the family of a Venezuelan billionaire.

“Some Venezuelan billionaire needs a New York lawyer as general counsel for her Venezuelan adventure. I've got questions,” Kelly said.

She continued:

"I think she’s in some trouble, and she will be one of the first people to get subpoenaed by the new [Democratic] Congress. And as the kids say, I’m here for it. Not all of the investigations they’re going to be pursuing will be political witch hunts."

Habba, meanwhile, has rejected claims that she played a role in obtaining the presidential pardon, the outlet reported.

“Any insinuation that my employment — all of which has been vetted and disclosed to the D.O.J. — had anything to do with securing a pardon is false,” she previously said, as per the outlet.

Speaking to reporters during a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, the U.S. President dubbed the $50 million deal “obnoxious and outrageous,” The Hill reported.

“I thought it was terrible. I told her. I said I don’t want her paid. I thought we had somebody speak to the people that did it, and she used her relationship to do that,” the POTUS said, as per the outlet. “And it was far too much. You know, it’s one thing for a person to get paid legal fees or whatever, she’s a lawyer. I thought it was totally obnoxious and outrageous, and it’s not acceptable. Not acceptable.”

Days later, Herrera fired Habba, reportedly citing a “failure to perform duties,” according to The New York Times. However, she was allowed to keep the $6.5 million she had already received, along with her $8 million signing bonus.