Tulsa King (Image via Instagram/@tulsaking) © https://www.instagram.com/p/DfaM1Z5j9sf/?img_index=1

Tulsa King (Image via Instagram/@tulsaking)

Tulsa King season 4 episode 5 didn’t make any progress in finding out who tried to shoot Dwight and Bigfoot in the previous episode. The episode opened with Dwight undergoing a cleansing process, boycotting junk food for a while to sharpen his focus, as the attack left him worried about who wanted him dead. The episode also ruled out two suspects, with Dwight convinced that neither Ray nor English Dan was behind the attack.

Spoilers ahead!

With that mess, Bodhi and the fake Italian sommelier Leonardo Timpone, aka Lenny, had their Château Luneval up for auction. But the promising deal backfired, thanks to the troublemaker on the crew, Tyson.

While clearing out the ranch, Goodie and Vince found a rare Acrocanthosaurus worth around a million dollars. Dwight went to New York to have a one-on-one chat with Quiet Ray to find out for himself about the mob’s involvement in the roadside ambush, but another attempt to kill Ray briefly stirs new problems between the Tulsa King (Dwight) and New York’s mob boss (Ray). Thankfully, the ending cleared things up. But Ray has someone better than Vince to bring to Tulsa.

Amanda Clark is determined to get her hands on Fennario Ranch, while Dwight has Tulsa PD's Wozniak under his thumb.

Tyson again made a mistake that will now cost Dwight millions in Tulsa King season 4

Assuming that Tyson had overcome his side hustle of selling ecstasy, he again proved that he will remain the troublemaker in the group. Dwight cleverly managed to get Tyson out of the English Dan fiasco. The General (Manfredi), however, remained in the dark about how Tyson had derailed the auction. Before Joanne could share, he preferred to enjoy Minestrone.

Timpone and Bodhi made a business deal for their counterfeit wines, and this time they were dealing in millions. Their 23 cases of counterfeit wines were made to look so authentic that even the wine expert failed to question their legitimacy. Once it was all done, Dwight called a meeting at the Buck.

Their plan was to sell the collection at auction for nearly $1 million. Bodhi managed to forge fake invitations for the crew, and they all pretended to be millionaires bidding for the counterfeit wines. The crew wanted to increase the bidding prices so that genuine buyers would spend more money on the bottles. That was the simple plan, which Tyson didn’t understand.

Tyson was doing great with his rap and started building a social media presence. Eager to show off his status on social media, he got carried away with the bidding, repeatedly raising his offer to outdo the competition.

Instructions for the auction were clear: Dwight’s crew should raise the bids but must not become the final buyers. Tyson got the fake wines handcrafted by his associates for approximately $2.2 million. He messed up the Château Luneval auction. It was supposed to be a way of making money, but it turned into a massive financial loss.

The crew faces a $2 million loss, but Fennario Ranch could offset half of it

Here, the idea to cover the loss isn’t to give up the ranch to Amanda Clark for Bradley’s AI data farm. It’s the fossil that's worth a million. They found a dinosaur skull, and since the state is sniffing around to seize the land, Goodie, Vince, Mitch, and Spencer kept the news away from Dwight.

The paleontologists suggested that the fossil might give them a 7-figure profit. To celebrate, Mitch owed Spencer a dinner date. The episode seemingly introduced their romantic connection. Before the kiss could happen, Dwight called them at the Buck to discuss the rules for the auction.

As Dwight’s bourbon business, marijuana dispensary, and multiple sources of income stopped, this land remained a multi-million-dollar asset for them (only if the state of Oklahoma doesn’t play the card of eminent domain).

Ray was attacked in Tulsa King season 4 episode 5

It’s the second time. Whenever Dwight and Ray plan to meet, an attack remains hidden in plain sight. That happened in the third season, and now, when Dwight flew all the way to New York, a new shooting happened outside the church.

Ray initially suspected Dwight, but soon traced the attack to Luca's men, who still hold on to him for carrying their boss’ skull in the premiere episode. Ray still looks out to get money from Dwight from the business, which isn’t back on track. And to look after it, he will send the maniac Turco to Tulsa.

The church confrontation confirmed that Ray didn’t attack Dwight. Manfredi even asked him to become a better person, but Ray believed his years in the criminal world had already booked him a place in hell.

Meanwhile, Wozniak made a deal with Dwight to help him investigate the assassination attempt and retrieve Goodie's antique Luger gun from the police evidence room (Tyson dropped it when he shot English Dan). Wozniak confirmed that he died and that his crew is happy about the loss, hinting that none of his men came to seek revenge.

Musso revealed that Amanda is beholden to Bradley, since he funded Cal’s and her campaigns. On the other hand, the governor will rattle the cage until the lion (Manfredi) “gets the message and leaves.”