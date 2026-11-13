Russell Brand-Russell Brand: Open Secret-Source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Russell Brand-Russell Brand: Open Secret-Source: Getty Images

Russell Brand: Open Secret is a new Netflix documentary that looks at the rise and fall of British comedian and actor Russell Brand. Released on November 13, 2026, the 1-hour-and-24-minute film takes viewers through his career, the allegations of sexual misconduct against him, and the criminal case that recently ended with a prison sentence. According to Netflix’s official Tudum report published on November 12, the documentary also looks at the investigation by journalists from The Times and The Sunday Times that brought several women’s accounts into the public eye.

Directed by Olivia Isaacs, Russell Brand: Open Secret is made by 72 Films, a production company owned by Fremantle. The company also produced Netflix’s Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story. The new film uses interviews with people who knew Brand and old footage from his career to tell the story of how he became famous and how his public image changed over the years, as reported by Netflix Tudum.

What is Russell Brand: Open Secret about?

Russell Brand: Open Secret looks at the comedian’s journey from a popular entertainer to a media personality facing serious criminal charges. The documentary covers his early success in British television and comedy, his move into Hollywood, and his later work as an online personality and political commentator. It also looks at the allegations that came to light in 2023 and the investigation that followed.

Netflix’s official description says the film follows Brand’s journey from comedy and film stardom to his work as a political activist and YouTuber, before turning to the criminal trial that brought his career under further public attention.

The documentary also examines the reporting by The Times and The Sunday Times journalists Rosamund Urwin and Charlotte Wace. Their investigation, along with Channel 4’s Dispatches, brought accounts from several women into public view in September 2023.

The Channel 4 programme, titled Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, aired on September 16, 2023. According to Channel 4’s official report published in March 2024, the programme led the broadcaster to launch an investigation into whether it had known about concerns regarding Brand’s alleged behavior while he worked on its shows.

The film looks at why the allegations took so long to become public and how Brand’s fame and position in the entertainment industry formed part of the wider story.

What happened in Russell Brand’s trial and what was the verdict?

The documentary also covers the criminal case that ended with Brand being found guilty of four sexual offences. According to the Metropolitan Police, the offences involved four women and took place between 2004 and 2009. The case followed the reports published by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches in September 2023.

Brand faced a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. On November 5, 2026, the jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. However, he was found not guilty of two other rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault, as confirmed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Four days later, on November 9, Judge Justice Bennathan sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months in prison. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that he must also remain on the sex offenders’ register for life.

The judge’s sentencing remarks, published by the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary, described Brand as a sexual predator and said his fame had protected him until the allegations became public in 2023.

The documentary also features people who knew or worked with Brand. According to Netflix Tudum, comedian Nish Kumar, comedian Harriet Kemsley, journalist George Monbiot, actor Sarah Solemani and Brand’s former housemate Mark Pinheiro are among those interviewed. Former partners and women whose identities are protected also share their accounts.

Director Olivia Isaacs told Netflix Tudum that the film was made to look beyond the allegations and understand the people and industry around Brand. She also spoke about the importance of examining why the allegations did not become public sooner.

The director further revealed that the documentary had been in production for three years. Filming began before police brought charges against Brand. The team waited until the trial had ended before releasing the film to avoid affecting the legal proceedings.

Isaacs also said that the film includes accounts of controlling behavior and emotional abuse, along with old footage that shows how audiences reacted to Brand’s behavior at the time.

With Russell Brand: Open Secret, Netflix brings together his career, the reporting that brought the allegations into the public eye, and the criminal case that led to his imprisonment. The documentary is now available to watch on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more updates.