Tyga and Madelaine Petsch have reportedly ended their relationship - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch have reportedly ended their relationship - Source: Getty

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch have reportedly ended their relationship after more than a year of dating speculation. According to People, the pair have called it quits, although neither has publicly commented on the reported split.

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch reportedly began dating around January 2025, after initially meeting in November 2024. They first sparked dating rumors in February 2025 when they were spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers game. They were also seen together at the Vanity Fair and Instagram Vanities Party shortly afterward, where they appeared arm in arm.

Tyga was also romantically involved with Avril Lavigne in 2023. Their on-and-off relationship reportedly ended in October that year after briefly getting back together following their first split in June. Before her reported romance with Tyga, Petsch reportedly dated actor and musician Travis Mills and music manager Anthony Li.

Tyga and Madelaine's relationship

Despite them being spotted in public many times, there was no confirmation that they were in a relationship. They kept their personal lives largely out of the public eye. The alleged split comes just months after a source told People that they were "really happy" as a couple. The source added that Madelaine Petsch was also spending time with Tyga's son, King Cairo.

According to People, the two were spotted enjoying an outing at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, in September. Their appearance at the theme park came shortly before the breakup report, making the news unexpected.

In an interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, Madelaine spoke about how she likes to keep her relationships private. Explaining that she had tried to find a balance between her personal and public life over the years, she added that she has no intentions to talk about her love life. She said:

"I am at a place in my life where I've been a public figure for 10 years and I've tried to navigate my private and my public lives for a very long time, not very well... and like, I'm not going to [talk about my relationships]."

According to TMZ, Tyga has remained silent regarding the engagement rumours that surrounded him and Madelaine in July. Neither have commented on the alleged split.

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