Katy Perry speaks onstage during "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour" Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 08, 2026 in New York City.(Source: Getty) © Getty Images

Katy Perry speaks onstage during "Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour" Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 08, 2026 in New York City.(Source: Getty)

Katy Perry was recently spotted out with Justin Trudeau, marking her first public outing since her ex-husband, Russell Brand, was convicted of r*pe. According to Page Six, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted at E. Baldi, a popular upscale restaurant in Beverly Hills, where they were photographed by paparazzi. This outing comes mere days after Russell, whowas once in a relationship with Katy Perry for three years, was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison by Judge Joel Bennathan after being found guilty of r*pe and s*xual assault.

Russell Brand and Katy Perry were married from 2010 to 2011. The couple first met in 2009, while Perry was filming a cameo for Brand’s film Get Him to the Greek. They soon began dating and got engaged in December 2009, amid a whirlwind romance.

The couple tied the knot on October 23, 2010, in a traditional Hindu ceremony near the Ranthambhore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan, India. However, just 14 months later, Russell Brand filed for divorce, reportedly notifying Perry through a text message just moments before she went on stage for a concert in Brazil. The couple's divorce was finalized a year later, in 2012.

According to The Independent, following Russell Brand's conviction, old footage of the pair attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party resurfaced. In the viral footage from 2010, the Roar singer was asked about her opinion on the Academy Award ceremony. However, before she could express her opinion, Russell Brand interrupted her and held up a badge that read, "obey." Katy Perry immediately fell silent as Brand went on to give his opinion. The moment has once again generated widespread criticism, with people calling out Russell Brand for his seemingly controlling behavior.

A further look into the charges against Russell Brand, as Katy Perry is spotted out with Justin Trudeau days after Brand's sentencing

Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of r*pe and three counts of s*xual assault involving four women in incidents between 2004 and 2009. According to the BBC, Brand was acquitted of two other r*pe charges and one count of attempted indecent assault at the Southwark Crown Court on November 5, by a London jury.

According to The Times, reports from six additional women, whose allegations were kept under reporting restrictions during the criminal trial, have now come forward with claims of s*xual assault. Russell Brand has continued to deny the allegations, claiming that all of his encounters were consensual.

According to Page Six, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, who began dating sometime in 2025, made their official red carpet debut together earlier this year. The couple were seen attending Tribeca Festival for the premiere of her concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris. As of now, Katy Perry has not commented on Russell Brand's conviction.