Matt Smith attends the "House of the Dragon" FYC Event at Saban Media Center on March 06, 2025 in North Hollywood, California - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Matt Smith attends the "House of the Dragon" FYC Event at Saban Media Center on March 06, 2025 in North Hollywood, California - Source: Getty

Matt Smith will play an alien inside a Cambridge academic in the West End play The Humans. The play is a stage adaptation of Matt Haig's novel, written by Adolescence writer Jack Thorne.

Jeremy Herrin will direct the show at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, where it will have its world premiere in 2027. Smith is known for playing Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon and the Doctor in Doctor Who.

Previews start on 30 October 2027, and opening night is set for Tuesday 16 November 2027. The limited run lasts 13 weeks and ends on 28 January 2028, according to the producers’ announcement. Tickets went on general sale at 12 pm on Wednesday 11 November 2026, with 15,000 priced at £25.

Matt Smith plays an unnamed alien in the story

The character is never named and is an alien sent to Earth to stop human progress, seen as a threat. He takes over the body of Andrew Martin, a mathematics professor at Cambridge, and lives as him.

Living as Martin, he sees humanity at its worst and its best, and the experience changes him. The announcement calls the story a darkly funny, philosophical satire about the complexity and messiness of human nature.

What Thorne and Haig said about the play

Thorne said in the announcement the story centres on an alien who learns how complex beauty can be. He called the work "an absolute dream" and said:

"I can't think of a more beautiful alien than Matt Smith."

Haig said The Humans may be his most personal novel, which makes him protective of it. He called Thorne's script incredible and said Matt Smith is "the absolutely perfect protagonist for this story."

Haig added that he expects audiences to be "surprised in all the right ways" when the play opens.

Herrin and Smith on the production

Director Jeremy Herrin said Thorne saw the theatrical possibilities in Haig's novel straight away and called the story life-affirming. He described Matt Smith as "a beautifully skilled actor of courage and intensity" who will deliver an unforgettable performance.

According to sources, Herrin launched Second Half Productions in 2020 with Alan Stacey and Rob O'Rahilly. Smith is "thrilled" to reunite with Herrin and anticipates the play to be "a blast."

He previously ran Headlong as artistic director and served as deputy artistic director of the Royal Court. The producers said they will announce the rest of the cast and creative team later.

Producers and backers

Melting Pot and Second Half Productions are producing the play in association with Access Entertainment, which owns the Haymarket Theater. Access Entertainment, the company of Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, has backed films including Conclave and The Zone of Interest.

Simon Friend launched Melting Pot in 2015, and it also produced the film The Father, which won two Oscars.

Smith's recent and upcoming work

His Doctor Who run from 2010 to 2013 earned him a BAFTA nomination, as stated in the announcement. He received a second BAFTA TV nomination in 2026 for leading actor in Sky's The Death of Bunny Munro.

Matt Smith will appear in Star Wars: Starfighter, due in May 2027, alongside Ryan Gosling, Mia Goth and Amy Adams.

Haig and Thorne's earlier work

Haig's novels include The Midnight Library, which reached No. 1 on the Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller lists. His work has been translated into more than 50 languages, and Thorne also wrote Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Humans reaches the stage for the first time at the Haymarket, with Smith leading the cast.