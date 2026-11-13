Eminem performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Eminem performs on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York - Source: Getty

Eminem marked the 30th anniversary of his debut album Infinite by releasing a six-track EP this week. The EP brings newly mixed versions of songs from the original independent project to streaming services for the first time. Infinite originally arrived on November 12, 1996, and the anniversary edition follows exactly 30 years later.

The rapper released Infinite in 1996 through WEB Entertainment, and it sold fewer than 100 copies, Billboard reports. Jake Bass and Mike “Slim” Wilder added new mixes and extra production to six of the original 11 tracks.

Org Music also released a 10-minute documentary, and physical editions on vinyl, CD and cassette arrive on February 26. The film includes archival footage and interviews with the Bass Brothers, who recorded the original album in Detroit.

How Eminem recorded Infinite in Detroit

Billboard reported that the Bass Brothers recorded Infinite at their Bassmint studio in Detroit, where future members of D12 also worked. Jeff Bass recalls in the documentary that Mark heard the rapper on a radio open mic and called the station.

Denaun Porter and the rapper handled production on Infinite, and the Bass Brothers financed the sessions, Billboard said. The brothers recall that the rapper showed up at their studio with D12 and started recording, Rolling Stone said.

Why Infinite sold poorly

Infinite did not bring the commercial breakthrough the rapper hoped for when WEB Entertainment released it in 1996, Billboard said. Some listeners said it sounded like Nas, who was a heavy influence on him at the time, per the memoir.

In his 2008 memoir, The Way I Am, Eminem wrote that the album “sold maybe 70 copies.”

He told Rolling Stone in 1999 that after the record:

“Every rhyme I wrote got angrier and angrier.”

In the same 1999 interview, he said the album followed the rhyme style of Nas and AZ. Rolling Stone said the album has been reissued and bootlegged for years, despite its low initial sales.

What the Infinite EP includes

The EP contains Infinite, It’s O.K., Tonite, 313, Open Mic and Never 2 Far, Billboard reported. These songs make up six of the 11 tracks on the original album released in 1996.

Rolling Stone noted that it is unclear why only half of the album was re-released. Jeff and Mark Bass executive produced the EP, while Denaun Porter produced it with Wilder, according to Rolling Stone.

Documentary adds archival details

In the film, Eminem recalls giving away unsold CDs and cassettes after the album’s release, according to Billboard. He says in the film that things changed once he stopped seeking validation and embraced his Slim Shady persona.

Rolling Stone said Org Music produced the film, which includes stories from others who helped make the record. Billboard said Jeff Bass did not understand the rapper’s vision at the time, despite his brother’s support.

Wilder told Rolling Stone in 2016 the rapper re-cut vocals because “he’d hear something that no one else could hear.”

How the rapper moved on after Infinite

Eminem released The Slim Shady EP in 1997, and it caught the attention of Dr. Dre, Billboard reported. The Slim Shady LP arrived in February 1999 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The rapper also earned his first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “My Name Is.” In 2024, Eminem teased a joke sequel, Infinite 2, in an April Fool’s clip, Rolling Stone reported.

The narrator in the teaser clip described the joke sequel as “even more infinite,” according to Rolling Stone. The release shows how the rapper’s earliest recordings from Detroit still draw attention three decades after they first appeared.

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