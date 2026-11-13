Microsoft apps are being displayed on a smartphone, with the Microsoft logo visible in the background, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, on December 30, 2023 - Source : Getty © Getty Images

Microsoft apps are being displayed on a smartphone, with the Microsoft logo visible in the background, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, on December 30, 2023 - Source : Getty

Laura Loomer reacted to a Microsoft outage on Thursday and Friday that affected several services like Outlook and Teams. According to the Guardian, the outage appeared to have happened due to a configuration update that led to some servers getting overloaded and going offline.

Loomer believed that this outage, which affected users from more than 70 countries, was a "major national security threat." She tweeted that it was "pretty crazy" that the company was down for so long. She pointed out that the federal government functioned on Microsoft Azure Government, an isolated cloud platform built for U.S. government agencies.

"Pretty crazy that Microsoft has been down all day. Our entire federal government runs on Microsoft Government Azure. Including the Department of War. This is a major national security threat and I've been saying for years now that @Microsoft needs to have all of their government contracts canceled," Laura Loomer tweeted.

She then wondered how many "chances" Microsoft would get. She then took a dig at the employees and claimed that they too seemingly couldn't fix the issue with their system. She added that she was told that they were the "best." So far, Laura Loomer's tweet garnered more than 900,000 views and around 12,000 likes.

Many X users also reacted to Laura's tweet. While some agreed with her, others shared different perspectives and claimed that Azure Government was an isolated platform and wasn't impacted by the outage.

Exploring more about the recent Microsoft outage that impacted so many services

As previously mentioned, the recent Microsoft outage impacted a number of services, including Teams and Outlook. The Guardian reported that when the tech company tried fixing the overloaded servers, the servers that had gone online became unresponsive yet again. The outlet reported that the company hasn't said why the outage continued for so long.

On Friday, many people using Microsoft 365 reported being affected by the outage in Australia. Businesses and health care services that were dependent on Microsoft 365 also reportedly faced issues in communication. In the UK, several police forces urged people to avoid trying to report crimes online and suggested that they do it via phone calls.

"I don't think it's unprecedented. I mean, the scale is impressive... It's very embarrassing for Microsoft and really, really annoying for the rest of us," Rupert Goodwins, a technology analyst and journalist, told Al Jazeera.

Shortly before 1 pm GMT, Microsoft kept warning users that they might not be able to access several Microsoft 365 products, including Outlook.

Meanwhile, Microsoft had not clearly mentioned the number of users who were impacted by the outage. However, data from Downdetector suggested that at around 7 am GMT, it received 43,000 reports of problems with Outlook from users across 72 countries. Government systems in Japan and Singapore also reportedly faced disruptions.

ABC News reported a few hours ago that users reported services had been partially restored. Microsoft also confirmed that the company was seeing "encouraging recovery progress."

"We're continuing to see improvements in service availability, with email queues significantly reduced and approaching normal levels," the latest tweet by Microsoft 365 read.

The statement further added that there might still be delays in mail delivery as the recovery progressed.