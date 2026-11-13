Dan Hicks-Source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Dan Hicks-Source: Getty Images

NBC Sports has made a change to its upcoming Notre Dame football broadcast following the sudden death of longtime announcer Dan Hicks. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Benetti will take over play-by-play duties for Notre Dame’s game against Boston College on Saturday, November 14. Hicks, who was 64, was originally scheduled to call the game. His death was announced on Thursday, November 12, leaving his family, colleagues, and sports fans shocked by the news.

The change comes just days before the game, as NBC prepares to continue its coverage of Notre Dame football without one of its familiar voices. According to the Associated Press, Hicks died in Connecticut on Wednesday, November 11, following an acute illness. His wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, also shared the news on social media, describing the loss as sudden and unexpected.

Jason Benetti replaces Dan Hicks for Notre Dame vs. Boston College game

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Benetti will handle play-by-play duties when Notre Dame faces Boston College at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will air on NBC and stream on Peacock, with pregame coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Benetti will join the existing broadcast team, which includes former NFL coach Jason Garrett as the game analyst and Caroline Pineda as the sideline reporter. The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Reggie Smith will serve as the rules analyst.

The change follows Hicks’ death just one day after his assignment for the game was announced. According to the Associated Press, he had been expected to call the Notre Dame-Boston College matchup before his sudden passing.

Benetti is already a familiar face in sports broadcasting. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, he will step into the role for this weekend’s game. He is also known for his work as the lead play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock.

Who was Dan Hicks? Inside his career at NBC Sports and his sudden death

Dan Hicks had spent more than three decades working with NBC Sports. According to the Associated Press, he joined the network in 1992 after working at CNN for three years. He became one of its best-known voices, covering golf, Olympic swimming, skiing, and Notre Dame football.

Hicks was especially known for his golf coverage. The Associated Press reported that he called 27 tournament wins by Tiger Woods, including the golfer’s famous victory at the 2008 U.S. Open. Woods made a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff. Hicks called the moment with the words, “Expect anything different?”

His work also took him to 16 Olympic Games, including nine Summer Games and seven Winter Games. As reported by the Associated Press, he called Olympic swimming eight times alongside analyst Rowdy Gaines. The two covered Michael Phelps’ historic eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Hicks also had a special connection with Notre Dame football. According to the Associated Press, this was his seventh season calling games for the Fighting Irish. He first worked on their broadcasts from 2013 to 2016 before returning in 2024.

His death also brought messages from people who had worked with him. In a statement shared by Notre Dame Athletics on November 12, athletic director Pete Bevacqua remembered Hicks as a great friend of the university and one of the great voices of Notre Dame football. He also shared his condolences with Storm and their three daughters.

NBC Sports executives Rick Cordella, Sam Flood and Molly Solomon also paid tribute to Hicks. According to the Associated Press, they remembered him as an exceptional storyteller who helped bring some of the biggest moments in sports to viewers. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro also shared a statement expressing support for Storm and her family, as published by ESPN’s official press room.

Storm announced her husband’s death on Thursday, November 12. According to CBS News, she described Hicks as a devoted husband of more than 30 years, a loving father and a cherished friend. The couple had three daughters, Hannah, Ellery and Riley.

Storm also said that Hicks brought laughter and energy wherever he went and made people feel important. The family has not shared further details about his illness.

Meanwhile, NBC’s next Notre Dame broadcast is set for November 21, when the Fighting Irish will face SMU. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network had not announced who would take over Hicks’ duties for that game. His sudden passing has also left questions about his future assignments in golf and Olympic coverage.

Stay tuned for more updates.