Fans congratulate Avril Lavigne as she welcomes her first child - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Fans congratulate Avril Lavigne as she welcomes her first child - Source: Getty

Avril Lavigne has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her partner. The 42-year-old singer shared the news through a series of photographs on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the newborn while keeping details such as her name private.

Fans flooded social media to congratulate Lavigne after the news. Many expressed their happiness that she has become a mother while others joked that they now understand why she has been absent recently. Many also expressed how excited they are for the singer.

“Now I know why she disappeared,” a user commented.

“Avril disappeared for a year, and now she's shown up with a baby. Queen behavior,” another user commented.

“avril's daughter is gonna have the coolest playlist in kindergarten,” a netizen expressed.

Fans also shared their reactions to the singer's new chapter, with some expressing surprise at the unexpected announcement.

“Mother is an actual mother now,” another user commented.

“whats up with all these surprise pregnancies first lady gaga and now avril?,” a user wrote.

Avril Lavigne shares first photos of her newborn daughter

In her Instagram post, one of the black-and-white pictures shows Lavigne and her partner holding their newborn baby's tiny hand. Another image shows the singer holding her daughter close to her chest. She also included a photograph featuring three pairs of black-and-white checkered Vans shoes placed on a skateboard, with a smaller pair for the newborn alongside the adult-sized shoes.

The singer wrote in her caption which also included a pink bow, crown and baby bottle emoji:

"Our Mini F****ng Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷"

Avril Lavigne has kept details about her newborn daughter private. Fans congratulated the singer, while some also commented on her recent absence. The checkered Vans shoes in the post also match Avril's punk-rock style.

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