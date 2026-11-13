A scene from The Body (Image via YouTube/@Netflix) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl7uj7n7DoY

A scene from The Body (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The Body, the teen psychological horror drama created by Quinn Shephard, premiered on Netflix on November 11, 2026. Shephard serves as the writer and showrunner on the project, which is based on her personal experiences growing up. It explores themes of teenage identity, religious repression, and sapphic desire.

The series is set in a small American town. The official synopsis reads: “A group of misbehaving Catholic school girls experience prophetic visions after a dance-team initiation goes wrong, triggering mass hysteria throughout their town.”

It brings together many talented cast members who breathe life into the colorful characters. They are listed as follows.

Meet the cast and characters of The Body

Kristina Bogic as Anya Butler

Anya is the captain of Lions, a dance troupe at St. Mark’s School. She is a popular student who seems to have it all: wealthy parents, a swimmer boyfriend and a loyal best friend. However, her life is not as perfect as it seems on the surface. Her Catholic upbringing has her fighting her own sapphic desires, which she cannot express truthfully in front of everyone.

The role is played by Kristina Bogic, who has previously starred in projects such as Playing Gracie Darling, Howl, and more.

Geena Meszaros as Lisbeth Anderson

Lisbeth is someone who has long wished to join the Lions and who finally sees an opening when she finds Grace unconscious at a Halloween party and sees Anya panicking. Even then, she finds her chances to get in the troupe threatened by her troubled past and her own mother, who is a religious fanatic.

Geena Meszaros, who plays Lisbeth, is well recognized for her work in The Order, High School, In Cold Light, and other projects.

Sofia Wylie as Grace Franklin

A devout Catholic, Grace stands out for her disciplined nature. However, when she joins the Lions, she is forced to participate in a risky initiation ceremony, and in the process, turn a fun night into a very dangerous experience.

Grace is played by Sofia Wylie, who has built a strong following through her appearances in The Map That Leads to You, The School for Good and Evil, and more.

Jackson Kelly as Leo Anderson

Leo is the quiet and introverted brother of Lisbeth. He is not a fan of socializing, and prefers drawing and solitude. That is, until he starts spending time with his study partner Grace, with whom he is secretly obsessed.

The character is played by Jackson Kelly, whose most recognized credits outside the show are The Pitt and Imperfect Women.

Sara Boustany as Elise Zakaria

Elise is a member of the Lions and one of Anya's closest friends. She is the one who takes responsibility after Grace falls into a coma. She even has feelings for Anya which become difficult to navigate with everything that goes on.

Sara Boustany plays Elise and is best known for her work in Hello Beautiful, PEN15, and more.

Orlando Norman as Steven Maxwell

Steven is the school swimming champion and Anya’s boyfriend. He is also the subject of Grace's affections. However, Steven is so focused on Anya he remains oblivious of Grace's feelings.

The character is played by Orlando Norman, who has appeared in Tummy Monster, Eric, and other projects.

Supporting cast of The Body

The following are the supporting cast and characters seen in the series.

Nnamdi Asomugha as Father Franklin

Gabby Windey as Coach Shauna Miller

Louisa Krause as Catherine Anderson

Shirley Chen as Maddie Delaney

Bella Neuspiel as Katie

Sarah Abbott as Olivia

Emily Roman as Claire

Michela Luci as Amy

Julia Lowe as Blair

Kyra Pierce as Bailey Bradley

Phallon Pierce as Brit Bradley

Marcel Ruiz as Tyler Flores

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