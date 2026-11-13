Rage Season 2 (Image via Youtube/@HBO Max) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYWjgYp2yFg

Rage Season 2 (Image via Youtube/@HBO Max)

The return of Rosa after two years in jail causes some surprising discoveries in Rage season 2, episode 6. Although she hopes to reconnect with her mother, Patricia, she soon discovers that several things have changed during her absence. Additionally, Tina is struggling with the situation at home, while conflicts arise at work because of Raquel and Elisa. The episode ends in an alarming confrontation between Chema and Charo.

What does Rosa discover about Patricia?

After being released on parole, Rosa returns to the neighbourhood and reconnects with Charo before visiting her mother, Patricia. Their reunion reveals that Patricia's life has changed considerably during Rosa's absence.

The mother seems to be interested in organic food, supplements and wellness routines. However, the major discovery is made at the end of the episode. While getting ready to go out for karaoke, Rosa has a talk with Charo, who discloses the information that Patricia was on the show along with India, her workmate at Nucleo.

The revelation is shocking to Rosa, who was unaware that her mother had even been part of the programme. Charo talks about Patricia's sickness, allowing Rosa to realize that there have been very important changes in her mother’s life that she has not known about. The discovery becomes even more significant since Rosa has just got out of jail and tries to get back to her family members. The discovery made by Rosa reveals to her that to connect with her family again, she needs to know about all the changes that have taken place during her two-year absence.

Why does Chema attack Charo?

Toward the end of the episode, the focus moves to Chema, who starts attacking Charo aggressively. He makes fun of Charo and is not willing to stop even when she repeatedly asks him to do so. The fight becomes violent enough that people around try to stop it. There are a few people who are heard asking Chema to stop attacking Charo, and others are heard shouting Charo’s name.

Towards the end of the confrontation, a man yells that the police should be called. The episode comes to an end without revealing the results of the confrontation, leaving the fate of Charo unknown. This confrontation serves as the biggest cliffhanger of the episode.

What happens to Tina and Elisa?

In another instance, a strained conversation reflects the increasing levels of violence being displayed within the family. Once Leo receives a call from his father, a lady pleading with him not to pick up the phone refers to the caller as a monster. The ensuing conversation is related to the violent behavior of a boy called Alejandro. His mother is scared to lay a complaint against him. At work, Elisa becomes frustrated with Raquel when Raquel takes control of a project and gives duties to Gerardo. This problem shows the growing professional conflict between Elisa and Raquel. Ultimately, episode 6 ends with a number of cliffhangers that have yet to be solved, such as Rosa realizing that Patricia had something to do with India’s program and Tina’s troubled family environment, among others.