A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8G5Y25W3eA

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Netflix's Allen brings together a group of Australian actors for a science-fiction comedy about childhood friendship, nostalgia, and the challenges of growing up.

According to IMDb, T.J. Power stars as Petey, a man whose life is still tied to an extraordinary childhood friendship with an alien. Charlotte Nicdao and Josh Helman play two people from his adult life; Emily Barclay and Benedict Hardie also play important supporting roles.

The movie features actors known for projects such as Mythic Quest, Mad Max: Fury Road, Babyteeth, and Upgrade. Produced by Ludo Studio, the film marks the studio's first locally produced live-action feature. Here's a closer look at the main cast members and the roles they play.

Main cast and characters in Allen

T.J. Power as Petey

T.J. Power plays Petey in Allen. Growing up in coastal Queensland as a child, Petey befriended an extraterrestrial he named Allen when he was only ten years old. They form a close bond, but Allen disappears, and Petey can't put the past behind him.

Twenty years later, the alien returns, and Petey’s life takes an unexpected but dangerous turn, forcing him to make a difficult choice.

Power has appeared in Australian and international productions. His film credits include romantic drama Eat Pray Love (Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem) and musical comedy The Sapphires; he played Will Bowen on the Australian television series Offspring, according to IMDb.

Charlotte Nicdao as Carly

Charlotte Nicdao portrays Carly, one of the people closest to Petey in his adult life. She is married to his older brother, Jaden, and is among those who encourage Petey to stop living in the past. Carly also shares a connection to Petey's childhood with Allen, making the alien's unexpected return significant for her too.

Nicdao is best known internationally for playing Poppy Li in Apple's comedy series Mythic Quest, which follows the employees of a video game development studio. She has also appeared in the Australian series Please Like Me, and The Strange Chores, per IMDb.

Josh Helman as Jaden

Josh Helman plays Jaden, Petey’s older brother. Unlike Petey, Jaden moved on with his life in the years since Allen disappeared; he lives at home with Petey and his wife Carly and tries to get him beyond his childhood obsession.

Helman has appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse, in which he played William Stryker. One of his most prominent roles is that of George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road. According to IMDb, his other credits include Jack Reacher, Monster Hunter, and Thirteen Lives. On television, he has appeared in The Pacific, Wayward Pines, and Flesh and Bone.

Major supporting cast of Allen

Emily Barclay as Sarah

Emily Barclay plays Sarah. She is one of the main supporting characters in Petey’s story. Barclay is famous for her work in Australian and New Zealand film, television, and theatre. She is widely popular for her role in the 2004 drama In My Father's Den, earning a British Independent Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer.

In 2006, she won an AACTA (then AFI) for Best Lead Actress for Suburban Mayhem. Her other screen credits include the comedy Please Like Me, the drama Babyteeth, and Rose Matafeo's film Baby Done; she also appeared in the television series Glitch and Mr Inbetween, according to IMDb.

Benedict Hardie as Rory

Benedict Hardie plays Rory, the local police chief who becomes a problem for Petey and Allen as the events unfold. Hardie has appeared in the science-fiction thriller Upgrade, directed by Leigh Whannell, and Mel Gibson's war film Hacksaw Ridge.

He also had roles in The Invisible Man and the Australian crime series Mr Inbetween. More recently, he appeared in The Artful Dodger, in which he plays Uriah Heep, per IMDb.

Other cast and characters in the film

Edward A. O'Sullivan as Young Petey

Caitlin Niemotko as Young Carly

Tom Broadmore as Young Jaden

Elijah Tamati as Cameron

Allen is streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Primetimer for more features.