Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent reacts to Jensen Huang's resignation - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent reacts to Jensen Huang's resignation - Source: Getty

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has weighed in on Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO, saying there is no confirmed evidence that the executive knew about the alleged use of shell companies to route the company's AI chips. Speaking to CNBC, Bessent also raised questions about Nvidia's internal oversight and said the company's board would likely conduct a thorough investigation.

In the interview, Bessent was asked about the possible consequences if Nvidia employees knew that its chips were being sold through intermediary companies. He said he would not like to speculate on any repercussions, but he said it would be an indication that there were not sufficient controls in place. He said:

"Well, I'm not going to speculate on what the repercussions would be. But let's just say if this was happening, then there were not robust controls at the company. And we don't know for a fact that Jensen Huang knew this. The GC seems to have been very involved here, probably should have done more oversight rather than the haranguing."

Bessent went on to add that the board would be expected to investigate, but he also commented that Nvidia is a fantastic business, citing Apple's move from Steve Jobs to Tim Cook as an example of how businesses can keep growing when the founder steps back. He continued:

"And I am sure that the board, now having woken up to what's going on, is going to do a thorough investigation. And let me just say here, too, that Nvidia is a fantastic company. And as we saw, Apple and Steve Jobs, you can move on to the founder. And Tim Cook at Apple took Apple to new heights."

During the interview, Bessent also said the focus should shift from Huang's personal controversies to questions about Nvidia's business practices and internal controls. He questioned whether the company had properly verified its clients and taken sufficient steps to prevent its AI chips from being routed through shell companies. Bessent also stressed that anyone at the company should be held accountable. He added:

"And one thing here is that the story has been thus far on Jensen Huang's personal foibles. The real story here should be, did Nvidia know their client? And was there a robust effort at Nvidia to make sure that there was no leakage and that they were selling to what were obviously passed through shell companies? And I think it's important that anyone at the company there be held accountable for that."

Nvidia's Controversy

Huang resigned on November 12, after weeks of growing criticism about his private life and Nvidia's business activities. There were allegations of an affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was allegedly linked to the Chinese Ministry of State Security. Reports also raised questions about whether Nvidia's AI chips were being sold to China through shell companies.

Nvidia's board had previously announced an independent investigation into the allegations. According to reports, Alice Huang had allegedly been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about Nvidia and its technology.

The controversy also drew attention to another alleged relationship involving Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. According to The New York Times, Huang had a separate affair with Powell, who joined the company in 2008. Nvidia's code of conduct warns employees against personal relationships that could create actual or potential conflicts of interest.

In an email to his employees, Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, and accepted responsibility for his actions. He also apologized to his family and colleagues, admitted that he had fallen short of his responsibilities as CEO, and expressed support for the board's independent investigation.

The Nvidia board had previously expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team, while acknowledging his contributions to the company and the wider technology industry.

Following Huang's departure, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and had led the company for 33 years. Earlier this week, President Trump expressed support for Huang during a press briefing, saying he believed the CEO's account that he had no knowledge of Alice Huang's alleged affiliations. Trump also confirmed that the FBI was investigating the matter.

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