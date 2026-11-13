A still from the series trailer (Image via YouTube/CBS) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_Tw3bL4Q-U

A still from the series trailer (Image via YouTube/CBS)

Elsbeth season 4 episode 5, “All About Eats”, takes us into the competitive-eating world when a famous Coney Island champion dies shortly after winning a doughnut-eating contest.

What initially seems like a medical emergency provokes suspicion of foul play, and Elsbeth and Detective Fleming investigate the people closest to the champion.

Among them is Cody Baxter, a rookie who wants to learn from the vet. As Elsbeth uncovers rivalries, shady tactics, and secrets in the eating circuit, she begins to piece together what happened.

In addition to the case, this week’s episode has Captain Wagner getting his team ready for the precinct’s softball tournament. Here’s a recap of how it went this week.

Desi Orr’s death leads Elsbeth into competitive eating

The episode opens with Desi Orr celebrating another win. The Coney Island competitor has just won his 22nd cherry pie eating title and is preparing for a promotional event at Dingo’s Donuts.

Cody comes up to him and says he’s been a fan for years but has only recently started entering smaller contests. He persistently tells him that he wants to learn from Desi and be in his circle.

Desi agrees to mentor Cody, teaching him the physical and mental preparation needed for professional competition. But they have a falling out when Desi finds out that Cody has been taking medication from his grandmother and using it to sabotage rival eaters.

Cody confesses that he just wanted to make a name for himself. Desi asks him to leave and also threatens to report Cody to competitive-eating leagues.

The next day Desi takes part in a challenge to eat 50 doughnuts in under five minutes. He does it but collapses soon afterwards and dies. Elsbeth arrives with Detective Fleming to investigate what appears at first sight to be a fatal medical emergency.

The medical examiner says Desi died of cardiac arrest after eating a lot of his blood-pressure medicine and traces of an oral GLP-1 drug.

This makes Elsbeth suspect someone tampered with the food. She and Fleming start asking people who knew Desi, including his doctor, the league’s founder Earl Keen, his girlfriend Candy Sullivan, and rival Ben Tanaka. Soon, Cody’s connection to the champion catches Elsbeth's attention.

Cody Baxter becomes the main suspect

Elsbeth finds out that Cody had been taking GLP-1 medication to sabotage other competitors. Several eaters who lost their appetites before contests also lost to him. Hence, Cody was deliberately weakening his opponents so he could have better chances at winning.

To find out whether Cody was responsible for Desi's death, Elsbeth goes to Cody’s grandmother and finds out that he has also been taking the medication meant for her.

Cody says his parents have died, and he looks after his grandmother, but Mimi tells him that his parents are alive and living in Myrtle Beach.

Elsbeth also sees that Cody has been giving Mimi’s dog Wilford its medication. When the detectives open Desi’s prescription bottle, they find that the tablets left are within the expected dosage for the month, so it is unlikely Cody stole Desi’s own medication to poison him.

The investigation takes a new turn when Elsbeth discovers that the blood-pressure medication could have come from Wilford’s prescription. Cody had it because he was supposed to give the dog medicine.

The detectives then find evidence linking the medicine to the doughnut that killed Desi. Traces of raspberry jelly on the syringe used to give the dog her medicine match the filling in the poisoned doughnut.

Elsbeth shows Cody the evidence that he used to put the medication in the 51st doughnut. He gets arrested for Desi’s murder.

Elsbeth helps Wagner's team win the softball game

Apart from the murder investigation, Captain Wagner was also preparing the precinct for its annual softball tournament against other city services.

Elsbeth volunteers to play even though she has never played softball before. Wagner doubts her ability, but she goes anyway. In the final moments of the game, the precinct needed one run to win.

Elsbeth gets her turn at bat and faces Fire Marshal Jake, who asked her out earlier. She distracts him during the pitch, draws four balls, and walks to load the bases with the winning run.

Elsbeth season 4 episode 5 is streaming on Paramount+. Keep watching Primetimer for more features.