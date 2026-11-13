Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at a press conference with other members of the Senate Democratic caucus following a policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on November 10, 2026.- Source: Getty © Getty Images

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at a press conference with other members of the Senate Democratic caucus following a policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on November 10, 2026.- Source: Getty

More than 50 protesters were reportedly arrested after staging a demonstration at Chuck Schumer's office in Washington, DC. Senate Minority Leader Schumer, who hopes to become Majority Leader in January, has been facing calls from progressives to step aside. According to The Guardian, dozens of young activists from the Sunrise Movement blocked Schumer's office on Thursday while chanting:

"Hey hey, ho ho, Schumer has got to go!"

A video posted by the Sunrise Movement on Instagram claimed that 54 activists were arrested at Schumer's office. In another clip shared by the organization, activists were seen holding banners with demands such as "The Filibuster Kills," "Schumer: Step Up or Step Aside," "Fund Climate Not Genocide," "Green Jobs Not Data Centers," and "Green Energy Not Oil Wars." The organization also advocated for Sen. Chris Van Hollen to take over as Majority Leader in the next Congress. The caption of the post read:

"Young people are blockading Chuck Schumer’s office to demand that he STEP UP and pledge to abolish the filibuster or STEP ASIDE as Senate Majority Leader in favor of Senator Chris Van Hollen. TAKE ACTION by emailing your Senators to urge them to chuck Chuck Schumer and publicly back Senator Chris Van Hollen... Chuck Schumer and his beloved filibuster are dinosaurs standing in the way of the transformative change that Democratic voters are DEMANDING. They’ve got to go."

While Schumer remains confident about retaining the role, he has faced pushback from progressives within the party. Recently, Bernie Sanders and Elissa Slotkin held a press conference calling for a change in the Democratic Party's Senate leadership, as reported by AP News.

Notably, on Thursday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen also announced that he is seeking the Senate Majority Leader's position. In a post on X, Van Hollen wrote:

"In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership. This isn't about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That's why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader."

Chuck Schumer claims he has the "votes" to continue leading Senate Democrats

Amid growing pushback against his leadership, Sen. Schumer claimed he has enough support to become Majority Leader. On Thursday, in a post on X, the Senate Minority Leader wrote:

"I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people."

According to NBC, Chuck Schumer has led the Senate Democratic caucus since 2017. He first entered the Senate in 1999 after serving nearly a decade in the House. Per the outlet, Senate Democrats are expected to choose their majority leader in December through a closed-door vote.