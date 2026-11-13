Yaga (Image via Youtube/@HBO Max) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWAq9gfDLNI

Yaga (Image via Youtube/@HBO Max)

Yaga episode 5, titled The Horns, ties many of the show's mysteries closer together but also creates more around the townspeople of Whittock. As Detective Rapp continues investigating Logan's murder and Henry's disappearance, his growing involvement with Katherine makes it increasingly difficult to separate what he knows from what he believes. Meanwhile, the episode offers a deeper look at the relationship between Henry and Katherine through their podcast conversation, revealing how carefully she handles his attempts to understand the Baba Yaga mythology.

The episode's final moments deliver one of its biggest surprises when Lily arrives at Katherine's doorstep, spitting up blood. Her unexpected appearance raises questions about her connection to Geena and whether the latter has been hiding something important. This raises even more questions about Lily and Geena's relationship, and what the latter may have been hiding all along.

Why does Lily arrive at Katherine's doorstep?

Lily Sandeson, Geena’s younger daughter, shows up at Katherine’s door, clearly upset and coughing up blood. The arrival of Lily is perhaps the most shocking twist of the fifth episode. While her arrival marked the lightest moments of the series earlier on, her arrival at Katherine's place marks a complete change in perspective. Spitting blood, Lily seems to be in some serious trouble, even though the cause of her problems has not been explained in the episode. The relationship between Lily and Geena makes the whole plot much more interesting. The latter is increasingly appearing as a secretive person who might have a much deeper knowledge of all the things happening in Whittock, while the way she reacts to all the circumstances around her seems to imply that she has been trying to protect Lily. It remains unclear whether Henry or Logan has any part in the life of Lily. However, the arrival of Lily implies that both plots can cross in the future.

What does Katherine know about Henry's disappearance?

The conversation between Henry and Katherine in the podcast is another crucial element in solving the mystery. Henry tries to get some information about Baba Yaga, but Katherine seems to be fine letting him think that he is guiding the conversation. It also raises the question of the knife involved in Logan's death. Katherine apparently gives Henry the knife in the conversation, though later she denies having done so. Whether this really took place is unclear from the episode. In addition, Henry's disappearance still needs to be explained. It becomes increasingly unlikely that Katherine and Geena do not know more about where he is.

What is Rapp's connection to the Baba Yaga mythology?

While Rapp becomes closer to Katherine and they eventually have sex, his hallucinations might indicate that there will be some consequences to the sexual encounter. First of all, Rapp sees Henry with the same scratch on his chest and later blood from his mouth. This means that there might be something connecting Henry, Rapp and the supernatural mythology of the show.

Another clue that helps to understand the connections is the explanation of Baba Yaga by Katherine. The character sees herself in Baba Yaga since she represents the power that women gain back after years of being oppressed by men. At the end of episode 5, the viewers are left with more questions than answers. Lily's illness, Henry's disappearance and Rapp's hallucinations suggest that there is a mystery that goes beyond the investigation into the murder of Logan. Since there are only three episodes left, it seems like the series is heading towards revealing who is actually behind the unusual events in Whittock.