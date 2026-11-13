Aspyn Ovard - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Aspyn Ovard - Source: Getty

Aspyn Ovard opened up about her daughter’s cancer diagnosis in the premiere episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. During a therapy session with her ex-husband Parker, Aspyn tearfully shared in a confessional:

“Everything happened so… just out of nowhere. One day she was okay, and then the next day she wasn’t. At the hospital, we were like, ‘It has to be fine.’ Like you can’t fathom that they’re actually gonna tell you that your baby has cancer and that it’s terminal.”

Aspyn said that she and Parker had been living with this uncertainty for “over three years.”

She shared that Parker was “so mad and grieving so hard” and would do anything to distract himself from the fact that their daughter could die anytime.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County episode 1: Aspyn and Parker share their issues with a therapist

During the episode, Aspyn and her ex-husband Parker visit a therapist, where they share their issues with each other. But amid the session, Aspyn and Parker get into an argument. Ovard stated in her confessional about their session:

“I definitely feel like we’re not getting anywhere in this therapy session, which is really disappointing.”

Later in the episode, Aspyn admitted that her marriage could not have survived such a calamity in their lives.

She added:

“We weren’t even gonna make it through before this happened. And it’s just so toxic and hard, and through all of it, I feel like I still just tried to take care of him.”

During the session, Aspyn told Parker that she wanted to make "as much money as possible" so they wouldn't have to do anything while they were grieving.

Aspyn shared more about her backstory

During the premiere episode, Aspyn met with Jen Affleck. In her confessional, she shared a bit about herself and shared that she was born in St. George, Utah.

She added:

“It’s definitely a bubble, especially with, like, Mormon culture. The Mormon influencer world in Utah is definitely very small. So, I’ve been friends with the OG MomTok girls for a few years, and that’s how I know Whitney and Jen.”

She revealed that she started by making videos on YouTube and met her ex-husband Parker at the same time.

Aspyn shared that she got married early, as her mother and grandmother did.

She said:

“I think that when you grow up in that bubble, you really just don’t think outside of the box. I had kids young. I didn’t think. I didn’t party.”

Aspyn said that she had a lot of "hard things" in her life at the moment, and that's why she needed the group “more than ever.”

Aspyn opened up about her divorce

During the episode, Aspyn shared more details about her divorce with Parker.

She revealed that during the early years of her marriage, she traveled a lot with Parker. But soon their life got “serious” with responsibilities, and she was carrying a “mental load” for several things.

Aspyn added that it got to a point where she felt like a “married single mom.”

Jen asked her about what made her file for the divorce.

Aspyn told her:

“I don’t wanna fully get into it, but like Parker was, like, lying to me during my marriage.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is streaming on Hulu.

Stay tuned for more such updates.