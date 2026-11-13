Mariska Hargitay-Source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay-Source: Getty Images

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been on television for more than 25 years, and Mariska Hargitay has been part of the show since its first episode. She plays Captain Olivia Benson, who has become one of the most familiar characters on American television. Now, the actress is making headlines for her reported paycheck. According to Variety, Hargitay earns nearly $850,000 per episode for her work as the show’s lead actress and executive producer. The report came just as the NBC crime drama reached another major milestone with its 600th episode, which aired on November 12, 2026.

Mariska Hargitay’s Law & Order: SVU salary revealed

According to Variety’s November 13 report on television salaries, Hargitay takes home nearly $850,000 for each episode of Law & Order: SVU. The amount includes her work as Captain Olivia Benson and her responsibilities as an executive producer.

The actress joined the NBC drama in 1999 and has remained its leading star. She became an executive producer during Season 15 in 2014. Her role grew further after Christopher Meloni left the show as a regular cast member in 2011, following 12 seasons as Detective Elliot Stabler.

As reported by E! News on November 12, Hargitay’s reported salary is for Season 28. She has continued to lead the series while also working behind the scenes.

Variety also shared details about the paychecks of other popular television stars. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reportedly earn around $2 million per episode for Apple TV+‘s The Morning Show. Meanwhile, the magazine’s salary table lists Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short at $1 million per episode for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. However, the accompanying report says the three actors are clearing more than $1 million per episode as the show enters its sixth season.

The report also mentions Zendaya and other stars who earn large amounts for their television roles. These figures show how much streaming platforms and television networks are willing to pay actors who lead popular shows.

Law & Order: SVU reaches 600 episodes as Christopher Meloni returns

The salary news came just as Law & Order: SVU reached 600 episodes. The milestone episode, titled “Obedience,” aired on NBC on November 12, 2026. It also brought Christopher Meloni back as Elliot Stabler, reuniting him with Hargitay’s Olivia Benson.

According to Variety, the episode follows Benson and Stabler as they revisit an old case from the early days of their careers. Questions about a past conviction bring the former partners together again, giving them a chance to look at the case with fresh eyes.

The episode also explores Benson’s personal journey and her relationship with Stabler. Speaking to Variety, Hargitay said the story was about a woman finding her voice and not giving up her power.

The actress also attended a special dinner with the cast and crew to celebrate the 600-episode milestone. Creator Dick Wolf, Christopher Meloni, and other members of the team were present. Hargitay spoke about the achievement during the gathering and shared how much the show meant to her.

“It really doesn’t feel totally real,” she said while talking about reaching 600 episodes. She also described the experience as living in a dream that had become better than anyone could have imagined.

According to Variety, Hargitay has also used her fame to support survivors of sexual assault and abuse through the Joyful Heart Foundation, which she founded in 2004.

With the 600th episode now aired, Hargitay continues to lead the NBC drama as Olivia Benson. Her reported salary puts her among television’s highest-paid stars, while her long run on the show remains a major part of its history.

Stay tuned for more updates.