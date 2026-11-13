Mauricio Pochettino joins Manchester United as head coach - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino joins Manchester United as head coach - Source: Getty

Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, with the Argentine set to take charge of the club from November 18. The announcement has sparked reactions online, with some supporters questioning the club's decision and its direction under the new appointment.

The club said it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation to let Pochettino and his coaching staff leave after completing their duties with the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) on Friday.

Manchester United said in a statement:

"Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach from 18 November. The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team."

Pochettino will replace Michael Carrick, who was sacked by the club on Thursday. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager will now look to turn around the team's issues.

News of Mauricio Pochettino's appointment sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Whilst some Manchester United supporters were happy with the appointment and wished the new Head Coach well, others were less enthusiastic. A few comments appeared to express their disappointment with the appointment.

"Good luck brother this is a dark path you have taken," a user commented.

"7 years too late. Good luck mate, you’ll need it," another netizen wrote.

But not everyone is pleased with the news. Some fans questioned the appointment and expressed their lack of confidence in the future.

"Not excited at all about this but hope it works," a user commented.

"Both Manchester clubs in the championship next season then," another user remarked.

"Never been scared, but this team is going to finish me completely," a netizen wrote.

Pochettino as a manager

Pochettino most recently led the USMNT to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup. Before taking charge of the national team, he managed Chelsea in 2023 and Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, where he won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions.

Earlier in his career, Pochettino spent five full seasons at Tottenham Hotspur. During that period, Spurs secured UEFA Champions League qualification in four consecutive seasons and reached the competition's final for the first time in 2019.

He started his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009, then joined Southampton in 2013, taking them to a good finish in the Premier League in 2013-14.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!