Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell - Source: Getty

Kristen Bell recently coined a new word to describe her husband. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress praised her husband and called him a vulneraboy. While talking about her husband, Dax Shepard, the Nobody Wants This star said:

“I call him a vulneraboy. Because he is a vulnerable [guy]. He knows a lot of stuff, but he’s also not afraid or ashamed to say, ‘I don’t know, I’ve never experienced this before. And that’s very sexy, that level of confidence.”

This statement comes after Dax Shepard faced heavy criticism and public scrutiny when Bell revealed that he flirted with her during dinner dates by complimenting waiters and waitresses. The Frozen star made the statement during the October 26, 2026 episode of Armchair Expert. People quickly called Shepard out and described him as controlling.

Kristen Bell’s recent statement about her husband, Dax Shepard, led to severe backlash about their marriage

During her Armchair Expert podcast interview on October 26, Kristen Bell made an interesting revelation about her marriage with Dax Shepard and his unique take on flirting. Bell stated:

“There are a couple of things Dax does where he doesn’t have to look up and wink at me, but I know that he’s just being the best boy. We’ll be at dinner and, like, he’ll say to the waiter or waitress, he’ll go, ‘Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes. Great, great job.”

Bell's revelation sparked widespread discussion.

Dax Shepard addressed the online hate about his marriage with Kristen Bell

After Kristen Bell’s revelation on the podcast led to some critical discussion amongst fans, Dax Shepard addressed it in Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. He defended himself and called the narrative weird as he further added:

“If you think I’m complimenting, like, waitresses, yeah, you got a problem,” he continued. “I’m finding the dude that I don’t think has had a compliment in a while, and tell him I love his shoes. It’s always somebody that I want to make their day. I don’t ever yell at my children. I don’t swear at them, I don’t yell at my wife,” he said. “To have given it my all to be the opposite of what now some group of people is saying I am, it’s hard.”

The actor admitted on the podcast that the backlash and criticism were hurtful, as he has devoted his “whole life to being the opposite of the abusive men he grew up around.”

Stay tuned for more updates.