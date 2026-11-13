Bari Weiss-Source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Bari Weiss-Source: Getty Images

Face the Nation, one of CBS News’ longest-running political programs, is facing a major change behind the scenes. Two of its senior producers, Mary Hager and Anne Hsu, are leaving their current roles. The development comes as Bari Weiss leads CBS News and continues to make changes across the network. According to Oliver Darcy’s Status newsletter, Hager is preparing to retire after 35 years at CBS, while Hsu is moving to the network’s Hong Kong bureau. The departures leave two important production positions open at the Sunday political show.

The news was also reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Poynter, and the New York Post. According to the New York Post, a CBS insider said Hager’s retirement had been planned for some time and was not linked to any disagreement or pressure from Weiss. The changes could give Weiss an opportunity to appoint new people to lead the program, although CBS has not announced any new appointments.

Mary Hager’s 35-year career at CBS News comes to an end

According to TheWrap, Hager joined CBS News in 1991 as a researcher in the network’s political unit. She became the executive producer of Face the Nation in 2011 and continued to lead the program through the tenures of three moderators: Bob Schieffer, John Dickerson and Margaret Brennan.

In February 2025, CBS promoted Hager to senior executive producer, while Hsu took over the daily production of the show. Hager also served as the network’s executive editor of politics from 2022. As reported by TheWrap, she helped guide CBS News’ coverage of several presidential elections and political debates, including the 2024 vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz.

Hsu joined CBS News in 2014. According to TheWrap, she previously worked as a senior broadcast producer for Face the Nation and helped keep the program running during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her move to Hong Kong will allow her to take up a new assignment within the same network.

The New York Post also spoke to a CBS insider about the departures. The source said Hager had shared her retirement plans with colleagues before the news became public. The insider also pointed out that Hsu was not leaving CBS News but was taking another position within the company.

Will Bari Weiss make changes to Face the Nation and Margaret Brennan’s role?

The departures have also raised questions about the future of Margaret Brennan as the show’s moderator. According to TV Insider, Oliver Darcy reported in his Status newsletter that Weiss had privately considered replacing Brennan earlier in 2026. However, the idea did not move forward, and Brennan continues to host the program.

Brennan became the moderator of Face the Nation in February 2018. According to the show’s official CBS News website, she also serves as the network’s chief foreign affairs correspondent. She interviews politicians, government officials, and other newsmakers on issues affecting the US and the rest of the world.

Face the Nation first aired on November 7, 1954. As per CBS News, it is one of the longest-running television news programs in the country. The Sunday show is broadcast from Washington, D.C., and covers politics, government policy, and major events through interviews and expert discussions.

The New York Post reported that the CBS insider also pushed back against suggestions that the producer changes were connected to disagreements within the network. The source described Hager’s retirement as a personal decision that had been discussed well in advance. The insider also declined to make any claims about Brennan’s future at CBS.

As of November 12, CBS News had not announced replacements for Hager and Hsu, according to TheWrap. The network has also not shared any official plans to change the show’s format or remove Brennan as its moderator.

For Weiss, the two departures leave important production positions open at one of CBS News’ most established programs. Who takes over those roles could help shape the show’s next chapter, but the network has yet to reveal its plans.

Stay tuned for more updates.