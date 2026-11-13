Online memes erupt as Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft programs down globally - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Online memes erupt as Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft programs down globally - Source: Getty

Microsoft users took to social media to share memes as a widespread service outage disrupted access to Outlook, Teams and several other workplace applications on Friday. The disruption affected users across multiple countries, leaving many unable to check emails, log in to their accounts or use essential work-related tools.

There has been a spike in complaints regarding Microsoft services, with Outlook seeing the largest increase, according to Downdetector. People are struggling to open their mailboxes through browsers and apps, while others have reported delays in sending and receiving messages.

Microsoft acknowledged the problem and said it was working to restore the affected services. The company reported server availability and connectivity issues across several regions.

The disruption began around 16:00 GMT on Thursday. Within an hour, Downdetector had recorded complaints from users in 74 countries and territories. Microsoft initially investigated problems affecting the Americas before confirming that other regions could also be affected. It identified "unexpected server unavailability" as one of the issues.

Alongside Outlook, several other platforms experienced disruptions, including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, Copilot, OneDrive, Azure and SharePoint Online.

As the problems continued, social media platforms were inundated with memes. Users posted humorous reactions to the disruption, highlighting their frustration at losing access to workplace applications they rely on daily.

Here are some of the memes:

'Microsoft down globally. Managers & IT flooded with tickets and calls," a user joked.

"Waking up to microsoft being down globally, hallelujah let's all get drinks Happy Friday," another user commented.

"came back from lunch and microsoft is down worldwide," a netizen joked.

"Microsoft has been down all day long. Looks like we are going back to the stone ages kiddies," a user wrote.

Microsoft services still down

Microsoft reported only marginal success in restoring its widely used workplace services as the disruption continued into Friday. In an update on its service health page early Friday, the company said it was monitoring activity across regions and assessing server performance.

Other business tools like Cloud Policy, Cloud Update and Inventory faced issues. Microsoft has confirmed a number of platforms were impacted including Exchange Online, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft Defender XDR, Planner, To Do and Intune. Several features within Microsoft Purview were also impacted.

By around 07:00 GMT on Friday, Downdetector reported there were over 43,000 complaints from users in 72 different countries related to issues with Outlook. The outage also impacted integrations for other companies. AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic faced issues.

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft Executive Vice President of Copilot, Agents and Platform confirmed this in a post on X on Thursday. He wrote:

"We regret that today’s outages caused disruptions for our customers, and we are working to address the issue. We will continue to share more information as soon as we have it, and for now I can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity."

Microsoft said there was no indication that the outage resulted from a cyberattack or malicious activity.

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