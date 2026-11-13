Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 22, 2025 in London, England.(Source: Getty) © Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 22, 2025 in London, England.(Source: Getty)

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about why she needs to monitor her esophagus for the rest of her life. According to People Magazine, during a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star could be seen visiting the doctor to find out whether her esophagitis had healed. In the emotional episode, Kim Kardashian is seen being supported by her mother, Kris Jenner, as they learn that the inflammation in her esophagus appears to have healed.

During the course of the episode, Kim Kardashian also opened up about why she is so proactive about her health, particularly when it comes to regular checkups related to her esophagitis, a condition she was diagnosed with earlier this year. Kardashian admitted that the process of undergoing regular checkups can sometimes be "scary and triggering." She said:

"It’s something I always have to be aware of and watch and that in itself is scary and triggering. But it’s also life. I’m gonna be as proactive as possible."

According to The Cleveland Clinic, esophagitis is a condition that causes swelling and irritation of the mucosal lining of the esophagus. This can lead to several issues, including difficulty breathing, heartburn and even chest pain.

A further look into Kim Kardashian's recent health update, as she opens up about her diagnosis in a new episode on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian's esophagitis diagnosis was first revealed when a trailer for the Hulu series The Kardashians was released in September. According to People Magazine, in the trailer, she can be seen lying in a hospital bed wearing a gown, while being supported by an emotional Kris Jenner as she undergoes tests for a possible "pre-cancerous condition.” At this point, someone off-camera asks Kim Kardashian about her father, Robert Kardashian's, death in 2003.

Robert Kardashian died of esophageal cancer at the age of 59. Since his death, his children have helped establish the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health in Los Angeles to help others suffering from the same condition. According to People Magazine, in the latest episode, Kim Kardashian visited the doctor to learn about her esophagitis after undergoing an endoscopy.

In an earlier part of the episode, before hearing the result of her endoscopy, Kim Kardashian can be heard saying:

"We’re here to see if the esophagitis has gotten worse or better with the medication they gave me. I’m hopeful. It is what it is. They’re either gonna say, ‘Hey, the irregularities have not gone away from the medication and you need to have a piece of your esophagus removed.’ Obviously, I don’t want surgery, but I’ll do whatever’s necessary."

During the checkup, the SKIMS founder is also told that she has a "small hiatal hernia," a condition that is rather common. The doctor can also be seen informing her that he will be monitoring Barrett’s tissue, adding that “everything looks good, and I think you kind of healed yourself."