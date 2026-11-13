A still from the trailer of Ebenezer (Image via YouTube/@Paramount Pictures) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_Ozo1xUgbU

A still from the trailer of Ebenezer (Image via YouTube/@Paramount Pictures)

Ebenezer is a darker take on Charles Dickens' 1843 novel A Christmas Carol, directed by Ti West. Johnny Depp plays the miserly Scrooge in his first studio movie in several years, according to reports. The film reached theaters in the United States on November 13, 2026, with a PG-13 rating.

The story follows a wealthy, miserly man who is visited by the ghost of his former partner, Jacob Marley. Three spirits then force him to face his past, present, and future before Christmas morning arrives. The movie runs about 116 minutes, and Paramount has not announced a streaming date yet.

There is no mid-credits or post-credits scene in the film, so viewers can leave once the story ends. Early viewers did report extra material during the credits, which is covered in detail below.

Is there a post-credits scene in Ebenezer?

Reports confirm that the movie contains no extra footage teasing a sequel or continuing Scrooge's journey. Many franchise films add bonus footage at the end, so audiences often wait through credits to check for it. Viewers who leave when the credits start will not miss any story content or a connected scene.

According to Attractions Magazine, which attended an early screening, the film shows visual effects during the credits. A message also appears at the end of the credits, though neither element forms a separate scene. The credits also list the names of everyone involved in making the film, as with any release.

Rating and cast details

The rating reflects the scary content, fitting the novel's darker tone. Daisy Ridley plays Clara, Rupert Grint plays Bob Cratchit, and Sam Claflin plays Fred. Their roles as the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present are played by Andrea Riseborough and Tramell Tillman. Jacob Marley is played by Ian McKellen, and the Ghost of Christmas Future is played by Robert Strange.

How the ending differs from Dickens' novella

Scrooge offers Bob Cratchit a large pay raise to cover Tiny Tim's medical costs. He then proposes making Cratchit a business partner and renaming the shop Scrooge and Cratchit. In the novella, Scrooge only promises to raise Cratchit's salary and support his struggling family. Ebenezer goes further than the novella by offering Cratchit a share in the business itself.

Ebenezer keeps Scrooge outside the Cratchit home and instead has him watch the family through a window. He sees Tiny Tim offer a blessing to everyone after the Ghost of Christmas Present showed him the family's hardships. The turkey, which goes to the Cratchits in the novella, is delivered to Fred and Clara here. Scrooge has refused his nephew's invitations for years, and he admits Fred reminds him of his late sister.

In Ebenezer, Belle becomes a successful novelist, a happier outcome than she receives in the book. Scrooge buys one of her novels and leaves an unsigned letter congratulating her on her achievements. She has married someone else and volunteers at a local shelter, so he makes no attempt to win her back.

Jacob Marley's story in the film

Unlike the book, the film shows Jacob Marley's life and death through an opening flashback. Scrooge finds Marley dead after hearing a crash, and he is the only person at the burial. In that flashback, Marley belittles Cratchit, which links to Scrooge's decision to offer Cratchit a partnership.

Staying for the credits is optional, and the choice depends on whether viewers want the visual effects and message.