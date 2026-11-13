RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 16: IShowSpeed speaks on stage during the 'Stream to Mainstream: The New Talents of Global Stardom' panel at the 2025 Joy Forum at SEF Arena on October 16, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Amal Alhasan for GEA) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 16: IShowSpeed speaks on stage during the 'Stream to Mainstream: The New Talents of Global Stardom' panel at the 2025 Joy Forum at SEF Arena on October 16, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Amal Alhasan for GEA) - Source: Getty

IShowSpeed has been named Streamer of the Year at the Streamer Awards 2026, earning the headline prize for the third year running. The sixth annual event, held in Los Angeles on November 12, 2026, was hosted by QTCinderella and Caroline Kwan and aimed to celebrate the platform's biggest talent. Nacionale's winners report reveals IShowSpeed received a further two awards for Best IRL Streamer and Best Streamed Series, making him one of the biggest winners of the night. Kai Cenat, Katie B and Vanillamace also took home three awards each across categories.

The ceremony aimed to reward video creators from across categories, including entertainment, gaming, collaboration and real-life streams. Read on to find out who the biggest winners were and see the full list of award winners for this year's Streamer Awards.

Streamer of the Year award winner revealed

According to the official Streamer Awards winners page, IShowSpeed took the best individual award, beating CaseOh, Joe Bartolozzi, Jynxzi, and Stable Ronaldo. The win continues his winning streak as he previously secured the award in 2024 and 2025. He also picked up awards for Best IRL Streamer and Best Streamed Series for his World Cup Tour.

Jynxzi won the title of Gamer of the Year, while Kai Cenat took League of Their Own, Best Streamed Event for Streamer University, and Best Mainstream Collab with singer Tyla. Katie B secured the Best Breakout Streamer and Best Minecraft Streamer awards while also picking up the Best Stream Duo award with Vanillamace. Speaking of which, Vanillamace was also a recipient of the Sapphire Award and Best Dressed.

Quackity was another winner of the night, bagging the Legacy Award. Meanwhile, Ironmouse snagged the Best VTuber Award, and several deserving creators were given additional hardware, like E11ysa being awarded the Rising Star Award.

Streamer Awards 2026: Complete winners list

These results are aggregated from the official category list and report following the show. According to the official Streamer Awards winners page, the winners are listed below.

These results demonstrate the variety of talent acknowledged at the Streamer Awards 2026, spanning from gaming experts to creators with show-stopping livestreams.