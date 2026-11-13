Jim Cramer reacts to people defending Jensen Huang and his alleged affair with subordinates - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Jim Cramer reacts to people defending Jensen Huang and his alleged affair with subordinates - Source: Getty

CNBC host Jim Cramer criticized people defending former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang over his reported relationships with company employees, arguing that professional achievements should not excuse relationships between executives and their subordinates.

On November 13, Cramer wrote on X:

"How venal, how disgusting are some that they are willing to look away from a ceo who is having a relationship with a subordinate simply because he is brilliant or a money-maker. No one was a bigger defender of Jensen than I was but there are rules about sex with subordinates. Just because someone is brilliant doesn't mean he can do what he wants."

Cramer’s comments came amid increased scrutiny of Jensen Huang following reports of an alleged affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare and a subordinate, as reported by The New York Times. Powell was Huang’s subordinate. The two were reportedly seen displaying affection toward each other at a hotel in San Jose, California, during Nvidia's conference in March.

Trump and Musk defend Huang

The report also added to the controversy surrounding Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a businesswoman associated with Singapore-based data center firm Megaspeed. US intelligence agencies reportedly suspected Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence, although she and Jensen Huang are not related.

The claims have drawn attention from prominent business and political figures, with some coming out in support of the Nvidia chief. President Donald Trump said that he spoke with him and was confident he was unaware of Alice Huang's connections to Intelligence.

Trump said during a White House briefing:

"I asked him that question: 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy?' He said: 'I had no idea that she was a spy,' and I really believe him."

The president also said that the FBI is investigating, but he gave little information. He previously said that Jensen is an honorable man and hoped that this would not cause issues with his role at Nvidia.

Elon Musk also weighed in on the debate, responding "I agree" to venture capitalist Shaun Maguire's defense of Huang. Maguire acknowledged that the Nvidia executive had made a serious mistake but argued that his contributions to American entrepreneurship and AI leadership should also be considered.

Jensen had a massive fall from grace with his position at Nvidia. In an email sent to staff on November 8, he admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori. He apologized for his actions to his family. The Nvidia board then announced an independent investigation into the claims he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

On November 12, Jensen stepped down as president and CEO of the organization immediately. It marked the end of his 33-year career, which began when he co-founded the company in 1993. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was named interim CEO as his replacement.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!