DDG said that he had nothing to do with the incident that happened with ARIatHome - Source : Getty © Getty Images

DDG said that he had nothing to do with the incident that happened with ARIatHome - Source : Getty

DDG apologized to Ari Miller, also known as ARIatHOME, after a fan interrupted him in the middle of his Best Music Streamer acceptance speech. The fan approached Miller on the stage and took his mic away, only to later praise DDG. In his apology statement, DDG clarified that he had nothing to do with the incident.

He further called Miller very "talented" and said that he "deserved" to win the category, for which DDG was also a nominee.

"I do not co-sign or approve of what happened during ur award bro. ur very talented and clearly deserved it. My apologies 💯🏆 @ARIatTWIT," DDG tweeted.

In response, Miller tweeted, saying that he had "nothing but love" for DDG. Meanwhile, several X users shared their opinions on DDG's apology. One user took to X and wrote,

"They trying to frame you goat. They planted that."

"They fked that up for everybody. Was not your fault," a tweet read.

"It was planned man they did it to you," a netizen commented.

A lot of other users shared similar perspectives online. An X user wrote,

"They wanted a viral moment, they definitely planted him so they can use your name for publicity."

"They set you up DDG, to make u look bad. Dont go back," a tweet read.

"What you apologizing for? Can't control another man's actions. Them people playing in your face anyway smh," a netizen noted.

DDG's security team recently escorted Slim Jxmmi from Hit-A-Thon 2

This wasn't the first time that DDG's team or fans got involved in such situations. In September 2026, his security team escorted Slim Jxmmi out of Hit-A-Thon 2. According to Complex, Jxmmi was seen dancing to his own music, while DDG, YK Osiris and OMB Peezy were also present in the room.

Another video reportedly captured the security team approaching Jxmmi and asking him to leave. It wasn't clear from the video what led to his removal from the venue. The clips went viral with DDG reportedly getting criticism for allegedly disrespecting Slim Jxmmi. A video of DDG addressing the claims also surfaced on the internet.

"You can't base clippers and comments in the chat... that's streaming, I ain't never disrespected neither one of you... I ain't disrespected Slim Jxmmi. I ain't disrespected Sonny Digital," DDG said.

He added that he was trying to ensure everybody felt comfortable. Following the claims by netizens online, Jxmmi also took to X and shared his stance on social media.

"Shoutout to @PontiacMadeDDG. Don't let the clip pages control the narrative. There is no bad blood... Will be reacting to the clips later. W hit-a-thon. Shoutout to Peezy and yk niece too. I get a little extra sometimes 😭😭," Jxmmi tweeted.

Jxmmi added that he liked being surrounded by "real people" who would hold him accountable for his actions and wouldn't just agree to everything that he said. Jxmmi then described such individuals as "people of character."

Neither ARIatHOME nor DDG has shared more statements on the incident.