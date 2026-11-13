NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 02: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin for ABA)- Source: Getty © Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 02: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin for ABA)- Source: Getty

Morgan Wallen is on a major return to the stage in 2027 with his upcoming Last Time I Checked Tour, as reported by Deadline. Starting in June and concluding in August, the country music icon has announced 14 stadium shows in seven North American cities. Following the success of his 2026 Still The Problem Tour, which drew sizable crowds throughout the continent, the announcement was made.

Several well-known country musicians, such as Thomas Rhett, HARDY, and Brooks & Dunn, will be on the upcoming tour. Deadline reports that AEG Presents will promote the tour, which will feature two consecutive performances in each city.

Beyond music, Wallen is also a father. He shares his son, Indigo Wilder, with his former partner KT Smith. The singer has previously discussed how becoming a father altered his perspective on life in an interview with ET.

Morgan Wallen announces 14 stadium tour for 2027

According to Deadline, on June 11, 2027, Wallen will play two shows at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to kick off his Last Time I Checked Tour. Before arriving in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 27 and 28, the tour will travel through Foxborough, Athens, Buffalo, Columbus, and Arlington.

Each of the seven cities will host two shows in a row, according to Big Loud. Depending on the date of the performance, the supporting cast will change. As per PEOPLE, Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty will play the entire tour. HARDY, Brooks & Dunn, and Thomas Rhett will make appearances on specific dates.

More about Morgan Wallen's 2027 tour dates and venues

The tour plans two consecutive stadium shows in each of the seven North American cities it will visit.

The complete schedule, as per Deadline, is as follows:

June 11, 2027 – Tampa, Florida: The tour will open at Raymond James Stadium, with HARDY joining Wallen as the supporting act.

June 12, 2027 – Tampa, Florida: The second Tampa concert will feature Brooks & Dunn at Raymond James Stadium.

June 25, 2027 – Foxborough, Massachusetts: Wallen will perform at Gillette Stadium, accompanied by Thomas Rhett.

June 26, 2027 – Foxborough, Massachusetts: The second show at Gillette Stadium will feature Brooks & Dunn.

July 16, 2027 – Athens, Georgia: The concert will take place at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium, with Thomas Rhett as the supporting performer.

July 17, 2027 – Athens, Georgia: Brooks & Dunn will join Wallen for the second performance at the same venue.

July 23, 2027 – Buffalo, New York: Wallen will bring the tour to Highmark Stadium, with Thomas Rhett appearing as the supporting act.

July 24, 2027 – Buffalo, New York: Brooks & Dunn will perform alongside Wallen at the second Buffalo concert.

August 6, 2027 – Columbus, Ohio: Ohio Stadium will host the first of two performances, featuring Thomas Rhett.

August 7, 2027 – Columbus, Ohio: The second Columbus concert will include Brooks & Dunn.

August 13, 2027 – Arlington, Texas: Wallen will perform at AT&T Stadium, with HARDY joining him.

August 14, 2027 – Arlington, Texas: Brooks & Dunn will be the supporting act for the second Arlington show.

August 27, 2027 – Nashville, Tennessee: The tour will reach Nissan Stadium, with HARDY performing alongside Wallen.

August 28, 2027 – Nashville, Tennessee: The 14-show stadium tour will come to an end when Brooks & Dunn join Wallen for the final performance.

Know more about Morgan Wallen

According to Entertainment Tonight, Wallen was born in Sneedville, Tennessee, on May 13, 1993, and first gained national attention in 2014 on NBC's The Voice. In August 2015, he released his debut EP, Stand Alone; in 2018, he released his debut album, If I Know Me.

His subsequent albums, One Thing At a Time and Dangerous: The Double Album, both reached the top of the Billboard 200. He gained more recognition in country music with hits like Last Night, You Proof, and 7 Summers. I'm The Problem, his 2025 album, peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 for 14 non-consecutive weeks.

Stay tuned to learn more about Morgan's stadium tour.