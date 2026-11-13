US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth looks on during a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Veterans Day - Source: Getty © Getty Images

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth looks on during a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Veterans Day - Source: Getty

Author and Emmy-nominated producer Nicole Walters-Csillag has likened US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s behavior to that of an “abuser.”

According to CNN, a US army sentinel had reprimanded the Republican leader and his aides at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, November 11. The outlet reported that Hegseth awarded the guard, Specialist Thomas Iglesias, the Joint Service Commendation Medal on Thursday.

Nicole Walters-Csillag shared a post from CNN on Threads and slammed the defense secretary, writing:

“This is Abuser Behavior 101. This man is unwell.”

Walters-Csillag also pinned a comment from Abby Eckel under her post. Eckel likened Hegseth’s actions to those of an abusive husband. The social media influencer wrote:

“Like beating your wife and then coming home with a diamond necklace.”

Abuse allegations against Pete Hegseth initially emerged in January 2025, according to NBC News. The outlet reported at the time that the Republican’s former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth, had submitted an affidavit to the Senate Armed Services Committee accusing him of being abusive towards his second wife, Samantha Hegseth.

According to NBC News, Danielle, who was formerly married to Pete Hegseth’s brother, alleged that the then-defense secretary nominee’s behavior caused his ex-wife fear for her safety. Danielle alleged that Samantha once hid in a closet out of fear, had developed an escape plan, and had a code word for its activation, NBC News reported.

Samantha Hegseth refuted the allegations at the time. According to NBC News, she stated:

“There was no physical abuse in my marriage.”

Per NBC News, Pete Hegseth’s lawyer also refuted the allegations Danielle made during the Republican’s Senate confirmation process. Hegseth was eventually confirmed as the defense secretary with a tie-breaking vote from JD Vance in January 2025, the Associated Press reported.

As mentioned, Pete Hegseth recently made headlines after awarding a medal to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier guard, Spc. Iglesias. Previously, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell had commended the US Army sentinel’s response, CBS reported.

Pentagon spokesperson defended the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier guard before he received a medal from Pete Hegseth

According to CNN, the defense secretary, his wife and his aides posed in front of the military memorial following a Veterans Day ceremony. According to a clip published by CNN, the group was apparently ascending the stairs after the pictures were taken. The video captured someone from the entourage laughing, prompting the guard, Spc. Thomas Iglesias, to shout:

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.”

CBS News reported that Sean Parnell, chief Pentagon spokesperson, defended the response, stating:

“The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

CNN, citing a Pentagon officer, reported that Hegseth welcomed the 3rd Infantry Regiment, aka The Old Guard, which has guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier since 1948, to the Pentagon on Thursday. Hegseth posted photos from the ceremony honoring Iglesias on X and wrote:

“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots.”

The tweet from Pete Hegseth’s official @SecWar account has received over 4.4M views on X.