SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER - 15: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sits during the keynote address at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER - 15: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sits during the keynote address at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy) - Source: Getty

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO on November 12, 2026. This came as reports emerged this week of two extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, The Guardian reports.

His exit marks a major transition for the chipmaker, which he co-founded in 1993. Colette Kress, Nvidia's longtime finance chief, has stepped in as interim CEO while the board looks for a permanent replacement.

Kress will continue as executive vice president and CFO during the transition, according to the company’s official announcement. She joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has led its finance division for more than a decade, guiding the financial side through an era of explosive business growth.

Colette Kress’s career from Texas Instruments to Nvidia’s interim CEO

Kress said Nvidia would maintain its priorities and continue pursuing opportunities in artificial intelligence and accelerated computing. Per NBC News, she said during a press release:

“We will continue advancing the work that has made Nvidia a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders.”

Colette Kress built a massive career in the technology industry, including finance roles at several major companies, before joining Nvidia. According to Reuters, she spent eight years at Texas Instruments, where she worked in different finance roles and gained experience in the semiconductor business.

She moved to Microsoft in 1997, beginning a 13-year stint at the company. During that period, Kress held several senior finance positions and became CFO of Microsoft's Server and Tools division in 2006. She did financial planning, business development, and reporting for the division.

In 2010, Kress joined Cisco as senior vice president and CFO of its Business Technology and Operations Finance organization. She oversaw financial planning, strategy, reporting, and business development across the company's business segments, engineering, and operations. She held the position for approximately three years before making another career move.

She joined Nvidia in September 2013 as executive vice president and chief financial officer. During those years, the company was known for its graphics processing units (GPUs), which were widely used in gaming and visual computing.

Kress took over its finance organization and became a regular on quarterly earnings calls, talking about the company’s financial performance, spending, and business outlook to investors.

Over the years, Nvidia expanded its business in data centers, accelerated computing, and artificial intelligence. During Kress's tenure as CFO, annual revenue grew from $4.13 billion in fiscal 2014 to $215.9 billion in fiscal 2026.

On November 12, 2026, Nvidia announced her appointment as interim CEO following Huang's resignation. Kress will continue as CFO while the board searches for a permanent chief executive.

Stay tuned to Primetimer for developments on Nvidia.