LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California- Source: Getty Images. © Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California- Source: Getty Images.

The American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson appeared on the Dear Chelsea podcast on Thursday, November 12, 2026, PEOPLE reported.

During the interview, Paulson commented on her relationship with Two and a Half Men actress Holland Taylor and shared a valid reason for not getting married. For Paulson and Taylor, their commitment goes beyond traditional labels, as they believe love doesn’t need a marriage certificate.

While talking to Chelsea Handler on her podcast on Thursday, the All’s Fair actress said:

“I’m happy that I haven’t been married. Because I feel that I’ve maintained some sense of myself in a way.”

Paulson further said that she considers her bond with Taylor similar to that of a married couple (via PEOPLE):

“For marriage to me somehow, it’s like... the bond, the connectivity I have with Holland, it feels, we talk about it all the time, I feel married to her,” she continued. “But I don’t have, or have never had, the need to, like, have it be something written in stone somehow.”

The two share a 32-year age difference and continue to maintain a relationship that works on their own terms. US Magazine noted that the couple has been together for more than a decade and reportedly started dating in 2015. They first met in 2005, but reconnected 10 years later and started dating.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor don't want to be called 'wife'

The hesitation about marriage isn’t about any issues with the two sharing a lifetime. But reportedly, it comes from wanting to preserve “freedom,” according to US Magazine. The two enjoy being in a relationship, and the idea of marriage makes Paulson uncomfortable, saying it gives her “heebie-jeebies.”

The outlet noted that on the podcast, Paulson clarified that her views are not about wanting distance from Taylor or being interested in someone else. Instead, she simply wants “some sense of my own independence.” She believes Taylor shares the same feelings, which is why neither of them has ever felt pressured to get married.

For Paulson, marriage can sometimes create a feeling of belonging to another person, and she isn’t up for that. The Ratched actress said:

“I don’t like to be called ‘wife,’ either. She doesn’t want to be called ‘wife’ either,” she said. “We’re not married, first of all, but somehow, it’s, like, the thought of that is just not... I don’t like it... belonging to someone.”

During a 2024 interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Taylor expressed the same feeling when the topic of marriage popped up. Taylor noted that they “never talked about it with any interest.” She also said that marriage does not hold the same meaning for them as it does for many other couples.

However, she didn’t brush it off by saying they would never get married. Taylor said (via US Magazine):

“We would [get married] if we wanted to.”

Onan episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Holland Taylor said they do not live together, PEOPLE noted in October 2026. On the SmartLess podcast, Sarah also said that not living together is their “secret” for a long-term relationship.

The couple has now been together for more than 11 years and will celebrate their 12th anniversary in January 2027, PEOPLE noted.