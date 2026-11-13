Nicholas Hoult - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult - Source: Getty

There have been multiple reports in the media about the casting of the next James Bond, now that Daniel Craig has finally given up the 007 title following the 2021 film, No Time to Die.

And while a number of actors are being considered frontrunners at the moment, Hollywood A-lister Nicholas Hoult has stirred the pot by revealing that he has moved with his family from the United States to London in the United Kingdom.

The revelation came during an interview with Jake Shane for a recent episode of the Therapuss podcast. As per FN News, Hoult's move to London means that he will be only an hour's drive away from Pinewood Studios, which is where the upcoming Bond movie is expected to be filmed.

What did Nicholas Hoult say about moving his family to London?

In the podcast, the 36-year-old shared that he has moved with his family to London, and ever since then, he has been doing “20,000 steps a day.” Most of his walking is from taking and bringing his children back from school and running errands.

According to FN News, Hoult is married to American model Bryana Holly, and the couple has four children. They became parents of twins just last year. His family home was previously in California, near Bryana's relatives.

However, while filming Superman and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow with James Gunn, in which he plays Lex Luthor, Hoult has reportedly been travelling regularly across the Atlantic.

Speaking of his shift to London, Hoult said that he was excited about getting the opportunity to spend more time with his children watching football matches. Growing up near Reading, Hoult is now an Arsenal fan.

“But we're living in North London. So now we're back, and I'm like, my boys are like, 'What team should we support?' I'm like, 'You guys can support Arsenal,'" stated the actor.

Which actors are in the running to play James Bond?

While the official casting announcement of James Bond is yet to be made, the casting is said to be in the final stages, with a handful of actors being the favourites. They include Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor.

Earlier this month, Robert Pattinson made the headlines after multiple outlets reported that he had auditioned for the role of James Bond. The actor has had a stellar year in 2026, with films like The Drama, The Odyssey, and Primetime having been released and Dune: Part 3 coming up next in theaters in December.

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