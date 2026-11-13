Who is Dr. Matt Lambert? What we know about the suspect in Washington, D.C., gym shooting

A crime scene technician inspects the apartment of a shooting suspect in the Logan Circle on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Police found multiple people injured and one person dead— source: Getty Images © Getty Images

A crime scene technician inspects the apartment of a shooting suspect in the Logan Circle on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Police found multiple people injured and one person dead— source: Getty Images

Dr. Matt Wade Lambert has been identified as the suspect in the Washington, D.C., gym shooting, per the BBC. According to The Guardian, Lambert was a 55-year-old emergency room physician who lived in a luxury apartment building in Washington, D.C.

On his LinkedIn profile, Lambert described himself as a “clinician-consultant with a wide range of experience in care delivery, technology, policy and payment.”

He graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree from Marshall University in 1997 and completed his emergency medicine residency at West Virginia University. In March 2026, Lambert was appointed chief medical officer and head of product strategy at Advantmed.

On November 12, 2026, Lambert allegedly opened fire inside the gym of a condominium in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighbourhood. The BBC reports that after shooting the building manager, 46-year-old James Stuart, and four other people, Lambert barricaded himself inside an apartment. He later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Interim Metropolitan Police Department Chief Jeffery Carroll addressed the incident during a news conference, revealing that investigators believed the shooting was connected to an ongoing dispute between Lambert and the building’s management.

“We do know that there has been an ongoing dispute between the suspect in this case and the building, condo, homeowners association management regarding maintenance issues, mould and the like,” Carroll said.

“That there was a civil case that he filed against them. So we believe that it’s related to that.”

More details on shooting incident involving Dr. Matt Wade Lambert

According to The Washington Post, Lambert had reportedly complained that renovations to the building’s facade had caused water damage, moisture accumulation and mould in his apartment. He subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Metropole Condominium Association and its property management over the alleged issues.

The physician had also reportedly expressed his frustration with the building’s management on social media. However, it should be noted that investigators have yet to establish the suspect’s precise motive for the shooting.

According to the BBC, police believe Lambert opened fire inside the gym, killing Stuart, before fleeing the scene and shooting four other people on the building’s ground floor. One of the injured victims is reportedly in critical condition.

Joel Braithwaite, the attorney who represented Lambert in his civil case against the apartment building, said he was shocked to learn about the shooting, particularly because he had no idea his client owned a gun.

“I can’t tell you how surprised I am because the person I knew as a client is someone who is in the business of healing people,” Braithwaite told reporters, per The Guardian.

Braithwaite acknowledged that Lambert’s dispute with the building’s management had been stressful but maintained that it should never have resulted in violence.

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