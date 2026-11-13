SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 08: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks to media after a roundtable with South Korean AI and robotics startups at the Shilla Hotels on June 08, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang host a special event in Seoul aimed at strengthening South Korea’s artificial intelligence ecosystem, as he meets with startup founders, corporate leaders and government officials during a multi-day visit- Source: Getty Images. © Getty Images

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 08: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks to media after a roundtable with South Korean AI and robotics startups at the Shilla Hotels on June 08, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang host a special event in Seoul aimed at strengthening South Korea’s artificial intelligence ecosystem, as he meets with startup founders, corporate leaders and government officials during a multi-day visit- Source: Getty Images.

Reports about Jensen Huang’s extramarital affairs made headlines, according to the BBC. However, another trending topic is his wardrobe and the constant leather-jacket look he has worn for decades, according to Highsnobiety. Jensen has carried the same fashion choice for years, and leather jackets have become his uniform, with him saying during a Reddit AMA in 2016:

“You may know me better as ‘the guy in the leather jacket who repeats things three times.’”

At first, it seemed like an ordinary outfit for an AI tech mogul, but it turned the tables in July 2026. According to Fortune, one of his previously owned Tom Ford jackets sold for an astonishing $960,000 at a Sotheby's auction, far exceeding its original estimate. The surprising auction results proved that his personal fashion choice has become a pop culture trend.

A spokesperson for Huang told The New York Times that the tech boss has worn black leather jackets “for at least 20 years.”

His expansive collection of leather jackets has been in play, and he is even considered the “Taylor Swift of tech.” Fashion enthusiasts have compared Jensen to Steve Jobs, noting that each developed a signature style of their own, bringing Jobs’ once-famous turtleneck looks into the talks, Highsnobiety noted. Zuckerberg, too, had his trademark look: t-shirts and hoodies.

According to Fortune, a Tom Ford leather jacket from Huang’s collection went under the hammer with an estimated price of $40,000 to $60,000. However, after 65 bids, it eventually sold for $960,000. The outlet noted that Huang wore the auctioned jacket during “Nvidia’s product launches, developer conferences, and major announcements.”

Sotheby’s statement during the auction reads:

“This is not only a jacket. It is the uniform of a ‘first believer’; a symbol of his leadership style embodying authenticity, ingenuity, persistence, courage and joy. It has become a symbol for the vision at the forefront of the AI revolution.”

Jensen Huang's black leather jacket became his signature look

Highsnobiety also noted that the term “leather jacket” once became a trendy word, reportedly raising queries on Google by 130%. The credit went to Jensen, who went viral for not removing his jacket in Seoul at the time despite the high temperature.

After the jacket made waves in July of this year, The Independent noted that the internet has started to assume that his jackets also reflect his current status. The outlet, in its November 11 report, stated that an image circulated online showing him wearing a studded black Saint Laurent leather jacket from designer Hedi Slimane's era.

The look immediately attracted attention, giving Huang the appearance of a rebellious rockstar rather than a traditional technology executive. However, the photograph was not genuine, as confirmed by Nvidia’s spokesperson. It was created using AI by editing an older image from June, in which Huang was actually wearing a Dior zip-up jacket.

In an interview with CBS News, Huang revealed that his collection includes around 30 to 40 leather jackets, saying:

“I have, I don’t know, 30, 40 of them.”

He added:

“Black is the absence of choice,” he told CBS. “That’s one decision made, one less thing to deal with. For everybody else, they probably have to make 3 or 4 decisions. I took that off my plate. It’s fantastic.”

Huang never relied on the usual corporate look with suits and ties. Following the controversy, the same jackets are now viewed and interpreted differently.