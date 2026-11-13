Activist Greta Thunberg attends a press conference on day four at the COP31 UNFCCC Climate Conference on November 12, 2026 in Antalya, Turkey - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Activist Greta Thunberg attends a press conference on day four at the COP31 UNFCCC Climate Conference on November 12, 2026 in Antalya, Turkey - Source: Getty

A video of activist Greta Thunberg laughing loudly after hearing that Fridays for Future, a climate change group she founded at 15, held a demonstration in Berlin the same day she was filming the documentary On Tanks into the Climate Crisis - How Activism is Criminalised has gone viral online.

According to the movement's website, Thunberg founded Fridays for Future as a teenager in 2018, after she and other young activists "sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks, to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis."

On November 12, a video of Thunberg's appearance in On Tanks into the Climate Crisis - How Activism is Criminalised, a documentary by German filmmaker Hubertus Koch, was posted on social media. According to The New York Post, Thunberg appeared surprised after being alerted that a Fridays for Future demonstration was being held in Berlin that day, asking, "Is it?" She then laughed hysterically before asking:

"Really? They still do that?"

This prompted more laughter from her, her friend, and the crew, before the activist jokingly gestured to cut the camera and said, "Cut."

Fridays for Future is described as a "youth-led and -organised global climate strike movement" that started in August 2018 after Greta Thunberg, who was 15 at the time, began a school strike for climate.

"In the three weeks leading up to the Swedish election, she sat outside Swedish Parliament every school day, demanding urgent action on the climate crisis. She was tired of society’s unwillingness to see the climate crisis for what it is: a crisis. To begin with, she was alone, but she was soon joined by others," the movement's website added.

The group's goal is to "put moral pressure on policymakers" and "take forceful action to limit global warming."

Greta Thunberg warned people that the planet was "being killed" at the COP31 summit

Greta Thunberg continued to advocate and raise awareness of the Earth's climate crisis despite shifting her attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza in recent years. Earlier this week, Thunberg attended the COP31 summit, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, held in Antalya, Turkey, from November 9 to November 20, 2026.

According to NBC News, Thunberg arrived at the summit on November 10 and called out the hypocrisy of the host countries, saying,

“It’s a hypocrisy every year that the host countries are given an opportunity to whitewash themselves and we know that these negotiations are filled with lobbyists, paid by the very destructive industries which are benefiting from our extremely violent status quo. Our political and economic systems that have become incompatible with human nature.”

Thunberg warned people that climate change was “threatening everything," adding, "Everything and everyone we love is at stake.” According to The Guardian, she also gave a speech during the summit, telling people that the planet was not dying but was rather "being killed."

The 23-year-old said the Earth was "being killed by the very same people thought to come to our rescue," adding:

“No one is coming to our rescue. When our human rights are being threatened by states and other institutions, it’s our duty to stand up and be the adult in the room and fight for everyone’s human rights... It’s more clear than ever in spaces like these that the situation could not be any less under control. The planet is not dying, it is being killed.”

This was Greta Thunberg's first appearance at the annual UN climate talks in five years. She last spoke at the Pre-COP26 Youth4Climate Conference in Milan in 2021, where she criticized global leaders and lambasted politicians' repeated talking points, saying, "Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah."