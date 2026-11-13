"He’s given me a level of confidence": Tom Holland opens up on how The Odyssey fueled his acting ambition

Tom Holland (Image via Getty) © Getty Images

Tom Holland (Image via Getty)

The Tom Holland-starring movies Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, where he plays Telemachus, Odysseus' son, have become huge box-office blockbusters. And the actor admitted one of them had a profound impact on the next stage of his career.

During Thursday's London screening of Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic, Tom Holland said the experience gave him the confidence and ambition to see what else is out there for him. The Avengers star added:

“He's given me a level of confidence as an actor that I don’t know I had before, and I’m very grateful that is something that I can take away from this.”

While crediting the director, Holland said Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas were really good at championing their actors. He added that he would go into his next project “with this sense of achievement and this newfound confidence” in what he thinks he can do.

Tom Holland calls himself an “admirer” of Christopher Nolan

The Marvel star credited Christopher Nolan for his work and his ability to bring out the best in the actors he works with. According to Variety, Holland further said during the screening:

“I’ve been an admirer of Chris since I can remember, and to have the opportunity to work with him and to have his approval, and to sit in his house and watch his movie and to get a pat on the back, for me, just was like the perfect way for me to start whatever it is that I’m doing next.”

Tom Holland pointed out that the director is able not just to create scale but to do so “without sacrificing the heart and soul of what makes the characters tick." He noted further:

“The beauty of the IMAX camera is that it almost looks into your soul. You know, like you have stage acting, and then it kind of goes to film acting, and there’s a difference. And then I think there’s even a bigger difference to IMAX acting.”

Tom Holland revealed what made him upset about IMAX screening

While the actor said IMAX acting made a huge difference, Holland couldn't help being upset about one thing. During the screening that was held at the 65-foot-high BFI IMAX theater in London, Holland revealed:

“I was very upset about ... opening the movie. It literally is the opening scene. First time you see me, it’s like right there.”

The Odyssey has been a huge box office success, earning a staggering $1.8 billion worldwide in total, according to Games Radar.

Stay tuned for more updates.