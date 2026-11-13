“Nothing good comes from China”: Laura Loomer alludes to connection between Microsoft outage and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation

Photo illustration of Microsoft logo displayed on a smartphone screen. As of November 13, 2026 Microsoft is facing an outage affecting more than 70 countries. Amsterdam, the Netherlands on November 13, 2026 (Source: Getty) © Getty Images

Photo illustration of Microsoft logo displayed on a smartphone screen. As of November 13, 2026 Microsoft is facing an outage affecting more than 70 countries. Amsterdam, the Netherlands on November 13, 2026 (Source: Getty)

Laura Loomer reacted to the recent Microsoft outage and alluded to a possible connection between the disruption and Jensen Huang's resignation. According to the BBC, a global Microsoft outage began on Thursday, November 12, affecting thousands of users across 74 countries. The outage, which was triggered by unexpected server failures and elevated infrastructure load, was followed by routine server health checks that led to cascading connectivity issues.

Laura Loomer, who is known for her often controversial remarks, took to X (formerly Twitter) following the outage. In her statement, Loomer said that she wondered, without providing any substantial evidence, whether the outage occurring shortly after Jensen Huang announced his resignation from Nvidia was linked to the development in any way.

She further speculated, without substantiated evidence, that Microsoft had allegedly been "sabotaged" by someone, and baselessly suggested Chinese involvement. Microsoft has attributed the outage to server failures rather than any external factor. Laura Loomer's remarks appeared to reflect suspicion about China's potential involvement in developments affecting major American technology companies. She made a sweeping negative generalization about China, and wrote:

"I wonder if it’s a coincidence that Jensen Huang resigned from @nvidia today and then the same day, Microsoft was very clearly sabotaged…Nothing good comes from China."

In another tweet, Laura Loomer pointed out that Microsoft had been down all day, despite the fact that the federal government uses Microsoft Government Azure. She claimed that all of Microsoft's government contracts should be canceled because of the outage. Laura Loomer also referenced an anti-immigrant trope and questioned why the problem had not yet been resolved, despite Microsoft employing some of the "best and brightest H1B workers."

A further look into the recent Microsoft outage, as Laura Loomer links it with Jensen Huang's resignation

The Microsoft outage, which has not yet been resolved, has disrupted services such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, and Copilot, all of which have experienced connectivity issues. According to The Guardian, Microsoft released a statement assuring users that the outage was not caused by a cybersecurity incident, as the disruption has now affected users for over 12 hours.

The company has also released a statement claiming that it has only seen "marginal success" and that it is continuing to monitor the progress of the outage. It read:

"We’re seeing positive results for server stability after applying an upstream authentication/routing configuration component patch to a portion of our infrastructure. We’ll continue to monitor its progress and are working to expand it to servers supporting active regions coming online.”

This outage comes amid heightened concerns surrounding Nvidia. According to CNN, last month a report was published by The New York Times, claiming that Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed who was accused of allegedly being a Chinese spy.

Following widespread speculation, Jensen Huang, who is married to Lori Huang and shares two children with her, sent a letter to Nvidia staff admitting to the infidelity and apologizing to his family. At that time, he had also pledged to cooperate with the independent law firm hired by Nvidia's board of directors to investigate the allegations against him. The board of directors released a statement, part of which read:

"The board has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team and will provide further updates as appropriate."

According to The Guardian, further reports surfaced on November 11 detailing a second alleged affair with a woman working at Nvidia. At the moment, Huang has not confirmed the second allegation. This was followed by Jensen Huang officially stepping down from his role as CEO, with Colette Kress replacing him as interim CEO.