Law & Order season 26 episode 6 recap: Maroun reveals her pregnancy after a controversial murder trial

Law & Order season 26 (Image Via Instagram/@nbclawandorder) © https://www.instagram.com/p/DfFmju5F8wW/?hl=en&, img_index=2

Law & Order season 26 (Image Via Instagram/@nbclawandorder)

The latest instalment of Law & Order presents a moral dilemma for the criminal justice system: is someone truly culpable for murder when a death is orchestrated to stop suffering? Titled "Do No Harm", Law & Order season 26 episode 6 aired on November 12, 2026, and follows the detectives' investigation into the death of a med student before the case escalates into an adversarial courtroom showdown. Based on the episode synopsis provided by TVmaze, Theo Walker and Rob Calvino uncover an unexpected motive, and prosecutors Nolan Price and Samantha Maroun face moral questions over criminal activity versus saving lives with assisted dying. The personal revelation attached to this challenging case is that Maroun finally makes an announcement about her pregnancy alongside the high-profile verdict.

A medical student's death results in a difficult prosecution

The crime starts when 24-year-old medical student Grace is found murdered in a puzzling fashion. Detectives Theo Walker (David Ajala) and Rob Calvino (James Badge Dale) look at clues indicating she was given a cocktail of substances used in executions at the hands of the state. The scene first appears to be a murder, but the case starts to reveal some murky twists.

According to Comic Basics, the investigators eventually find links between the substances used in the assisted suicide and the drugs that have been removed from a lab. Curtis had agreed to assist with Grace's suicide, but she didn't succeed in taking her own life with the injection. The murderer then suffocated Grace with a pillow, turning what was supposed to be assisted suicide into a murder investigation.

Things get much more complicated when it gets to court. Curtis's defence team claims he was attempting to help Grace get what she wanted rather than murdering her. Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price will have to try and knock down that defence by pointing to what happened after the failed injection, and the legal implications of the drugs taken from the lab, in what, as TVmaze's episode listing explains, comes down to the question of whether a crime even occurred.

Maroun grapples with the space between the legal rulings that will govern the trial and the human realities that surround Grace's death. Grace’s mother, Jill, sympathizes with Curtis’s decision to help her daughter end her suffering and believes he should not be punished for it. However, she cannot determine the outcome of the trial, and Curtis is ultimately found guilty.

Samantha Maroun's pregnancy reveal changes the ending

After the trial, Jill later has a one-on-one with Maroun, where Maroun reveals that she has a baby on the way. Their conversation turns to motherhood, with Jill reflecting on the emotional vulnerability that comes with having a child. The exchange prompts Maroun to disclose that she is 20 weeks pregnant, confirming a major development in her personal life.

According to Comic Basics, Maroun eventually informs Nolan Price, who jokingly suggests that her pregnancy is making her a little more squishy. Her revelation only further complicates the issues of family, tough choices, and grief that permeate the episode.

The reveal adds to Maroun's earlier discussions about fertility, her desire for children, and a positive step in her desire to become a mother. Instead of wrapping up with Curtis being convicted, Law & Order season 26 episode 6 ends with a personal milestone for Maroun, whose pregnancy offers a better ending to the difficult case she's just tried.

The episode gives both a thorny legal issue and a major character beat. As the series continues, Maroun's pregnancy might shape the way she handles her cases and the personal inquiries they create.