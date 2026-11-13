A snippet of Zazie Beetz as Saga Bauer from the latest episode of Apple TV's Nocturne. (Image via Apple.com/tv-pr) © https://www.apple.com/tv-pr/originals/nocturne/episodes-images/

A snippet of Zazie Beetz as Saga Bauer from the latest episode of Apple TV's Nocturne. (Image via Apple.com/tv-pr)

The investigation into Felicia's disappearance takes another turn in the latest episode of Apple TV’s Nocturne Season 1, titled The Courier. In Episode 4, Saga continues her undercover work at Riverside and notices that one of the employees is acting suspiciously. She informs Jonah and Quinn, who come up with a plan to find out who is helping Jurek Walter communicate with the outside world. Meanwhile, Saga tries to get closer to Walter by deliberately getting into trouble with the facility staff. Her actions eventually get her moved to the basement, but things do not go smoothly for Jonah's team. The FBI manages to recover a message, though it raises questions about the ex-detective from Philadelphia.

So, is Saga in trouble? Yes, she is, even though her plan works. She is moved to the cell next to Walter, which gives her a chance to observe him more closely. However, she is now within reach of a man who has already driven his previous neighbor to suicide. Jonah also finds himself in a difficult position after Walter sends out a message about him in Nocturne Season 1. We further break down the episode.

Saga finds herself sharing a cell block with Jurek Walter

Saga has been trying to find a way to get closer to Walter, and she finally gets the opportunity in the latest episode of Nocturne Season 1. She knows that the staff at Riverside will have to move her if she keeps getting into trouble. So, she starts picking fights and refuses to cooperate when they bring her medication. As Digital Mafia Talkies explains in its recap, Saga is also having trouble with Lloyd, one of the orderlies at the facility. Under the pretense of giving her medication and conducting examinations, he appears to be physically abusing her. Saga is afraid of what might happen next, but she continues with her assignment. She is able to move ahead with her plan after attacking Lloyd while he visits her to give the medication.

Saga manages to overpower him and uses him to stage an escape attempt. The staff soon arrive and take Saga back into custody. Given her repeated fights and the latest incident, they decide that she needs to be moved to the basement. However, this is exactly what she wanted. She is taken to the Restricted Housing Unit (RHU), where Walter is being held. She is placed in the cell next to his, giving her a chance to observe him more closely.

As Show Snob notes in its recap, Walter's transfer was never real. Jonah had only told him about it to see how he would react. The prisoner is still at Riverside, and Saga is now his neighbor. This is good news for the investigation, but it could be bad news for her. Walter has already shown what he can do to someone living next door to him. Saga will have to be careful if she wants to get anything useful out of him.

The FBI’s plan to catch Jurek’s messenger takes an unexpected turn

While Saga tries to get closer to Walter, Jonah and Quinn focus on finding the person who is helping the prisoner send messages outside Riverside. Jonah believes that telling Walter about his transfer will make him contact his messenger. The plan seems to work when Walter prepares another note and asks Karl to deliver it. Jonah and the FBI team follow Karl after he leaves the facility. They watch him reach the drop point and leave the message. The team then waits for someone to arrive and collect it. However, when the person finally shows up, Jonah rushes ahead of the others in an attempt to catch him.

According to Digital Mafia Talkies, things do not go as planned. The person collecting the note manages to knock Jonah unconscious and escape. The FBI does recover the message, but the identity of the person who picked it up remains unknown. The note turns out to be more troubling than expected. It reads:

"Jonah planted my DNA."

This puts the detective in an uncomfortable position, as the message suggests that he may have been involved in something serious in the past. Show Snob also highlights this twist in its recap. Walter has been trying to get Jonah to admit what he did, and the latest message suggests that he knows more than he has let on. However, it is still unclear whether the accusation is true.

Quinn will now have to look into the matter. Jonah may have been trying to get information out of Walter, but the prisoner seems to have turned the tables on him. The failed operation has given the FBI a new lead, though it is one that puts their own detective under suspicion.

Saga’s undercover mission gets more dangerous as Lloyd targets her

Saga's time at Riverside has not been easy in Nocturne Season 1. Apart from trying to get closer to Walter, she has to deal with Lloyd, who appears to be taking advantage of his position. He is responsible for giving her medication and conducting her examinations, but his actions suggest that he has other intentions. Saga is visibly afraid of him. However, she cannot afford to let the situation affect her assignment. She also avoids taking the pills because she does not want the medication to leave her disoriented.

As Digital Mafia Talkies explains, Saga tries to keep her team informed about what is happening inside the facility. She and Jonah are worried that the damaged microtransmitter in her crucifix could make Quinn call off the operation. So, while Saga tries to assure everyone that she is fine, Jonah takes matters into his own hands and finds another way to keep an eye on her.

He gets Nathan to break into the company hosting Riverside's CCTV servers. Quinn is not pleased with this breach of protocol, but she lets it go when she sees that Saga is safe. Meanwhile, Lloyd continues to make Saga uncomfortable. She eventually decides that she cannot let him keep treating her this way. When he comes to give her medication, she attacks him and injects him with the medicine meant for her. Lloyd immediately collapses, and Saga is taken into custody.

The incident gives the staff another reason to move her to the RHU. As Show Snob points out, this puts her in a position where she can get closer to Walter, but it also makes it harder for her team to monitor her. Saga has managed to get what she wanted, though her new surroundings could make the assignment much more dangerous.

Karl begins to have second thoughts about helping Jurek

Karl's role in Walter's operation is another important part of Nocturne Season 1. He has been helping the prisoner send messages outside Riverside, but he is beginning to question whether he should continue doing so. After hearing about Sally Gifford and her family's disappearance, Karl starts wondering if he is helping a dangerous man.

As Show Snob explains in its recap, Karl brings his concerns to Walter. The prisoner knows how to handle him and tries to ease his fears. He tells Karl that if he is transferred, they may never find Sally. Walter makes him believe that delivering the message is the only way to help her. Karl eventually agrees to carry the note. However, his behavior has already caught Saga's attention. She notices that something is wrong and informs her team. This gives Jonah and Quinn a chance to follow him and find out who is collecting Walter's messages.

Digital Mafia Talkies also highlights how Saga's observation helps the FBI identify Karl as the courier. However, the team still fails to catch the person who collects the note. Karl's doubts could become important in the episodes ahead. He does not seem entirely comfortable with his role, but Walter still has enough influence over him to get him to follow instructions. Whether he will eventually turn against the prisoner remains to be seen.

According to the Futon Critic, the next episode of Nocturne Season 1, titled Solitude, will be released on November 20 on Apple TV at 12 am ET.